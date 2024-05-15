Liverpool forward becomes No 1 Barcelona target, with Raphinha sale to Tottenham kickstarting huge quadruple deal

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has emerged as Barcelona’s primary target for the left wing, though a second signing in the forward line is wanted and either deal would be good news for Tottenham’s hopes of landing Raphinha, per reports.

Diaz, 27, has emerged as a summer target for both PSG and Barcelona. PSG’s interest stems from the fact they’re losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid via free agency. Barcelona, meanwhile, simply wish to strengthen the left side of their attack and close the gap to new LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

Diaz is a fan favourite at Anfield, though has drawn criticism for lacking end product at times.

Nonetheless, he was a rare bright spark during the month of April when Liverpool’s season crumbled, with the Colombian scooping the club’s player of the month award.

But with the manager who brought him to Liverpool on the way out, speculation has swirled Diaz could follow suit.

Indeed, the player’s father has done little to dampen suggestions his son will eventually leave the Reds for a European powerhouse.

Diaz sr. previously admitted he and his son have “not given up hope” of one day joining one of the Spanish giants (Real Madrid, Barcelona).

Furthermore, the trusted David Ornstein revealed a fortnight ago that Liverpool are in the market for a new addition on the wings.

“I’ve already heard from multiple contacts they’re [Liverpool] looking for a wide player. I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got,” Ornstein said on the Athletic FC podcast.

“Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who’s yet to sign a new contract, which is quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere; let’s wait and see on that…”

As Ornstein alluded to, Diaz remains on the original terms he agreed upon joining Liverpool from FC Porto in January, 2022.

Diaz is understood to earn a modest £55,000-a-week. The impact he’s had at Anfield certainly suggests he warrants a hefty pay rise, though as yet Liverpool have shown no desire to open discussions over an extension. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

Diaz recently tempered expectations over a summer exit when declaring he is happy at Anfield and sees good times ahead for the club over the coming years.

But according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the chance to fulfil his dream and join Barcelona could await.

Diaz one of four wingers on the move?

They state Diaz has been installed as Barca’s No 1 target for the left wing. Given the club’s well-documented financial woes, Barcelona can only sign Diaz if selling a player on a 1:1 basis.

Furthermore, with Barcelona also intent on signing Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, two exits may be required.

Reports claim Barcelona have given the greenlight to selling Ansu Fati (currently loaned to Brighton). Furthermore, TEAMtalk has been told Brazilian winger Raphinha is another Barcelona will gladly push out.

That’s where Tottenham come in, with Spurs holding concrete interest in bringing the ex-Leeds United winger back to England.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has called for major changes to his playing personnel and the signing of Raphinha – who dazzled in a two-year stint at Elland Road – would be a statement of intent.

Given Barcelona must sell before they can buy, Raphinha moving to north London in a rumoured £60m deal would be a clear indication they’ll soon launch a bid for Diaz or Williams.

If Fati were to depart as well, it would seem certain Liverpool will receive a bid for Diaz, though whether they’ll say yes to a sale is another matter entirely.