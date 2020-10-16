Liverpool star completes season-long loan switch to Cardiff

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson has joined Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

The Wales international made his first senior start for the Reds against Arsenal earlier this month.

But he is now heading to Wales after completing a temporary switch to the Bluebirds on Friday.

Wilson joined the Reds at Under-9s level and has gained plenty of first-team experience during previous loan spells with Hull, Derby and Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season. He will spend the next stage of his development at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to getting started here,” the Wales international told cardiffcityfc.co.uk.

“We had a few clubs enquire about me but as soon as I heard Cardiff were interested it was a place I wanted to come.

“The Welsh connection was a massive part for me. When I come here, I feel at home. I think the team and facilities we have, everything is built for a Premier League team.

“I’m determined to come here and do my best to help the club get there.”

Klopp challenges Sky Sports reporter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp challenged Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor to “write a piece” about international duty after being asked about his players’ travels on Friday.

It might have been 11 days since the 7-2 thumping by Aston Villa, but Klopp was not in a jovial mood at his Melwood press conference.

The Reds coach may have had time to get that defeat out of his system, but he had definitely not forgotten.

The German coach has already been vocal about his thoughts of national associations and their care of duty to international players. Earlier this month he said he was “slightly concerned” in a long rant at one of his press conferences.

With Everton lying in wait for the champions on Saturday lunchtime, Klopp was asked about the shape of his players on his international duty.

O’Connor via Zoom call asked: “Was was the international week like for you with concerns over so many of them having to travel?”

Klopp replied: “Actually I don’t like to answer this question because it sounds like I moan about something I have no control over.” Read more…