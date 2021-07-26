Liverpool get final transfer realisation as target decides on exciting future

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie insists that he has his heart set on staying at AC Milan, amid reported transfer interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have been loosely linked with a move for the Ivory Coast star, with a new midfielder a supposed summer priority following Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit. Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Lille’s Renato Sanches are also reportedly on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Reports have claimed that Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the uncertainty over Kessie’s contract.

He has only a year on his current terms and the Reds have reportedly opened talks over bringing the Ivory Coast international to Anfield.

However, Kessie has now spoken out for himself. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder poured cold water on the rumours.

He said: “I’m proud to have chosen Milan and my intention isn’t to leave.

“On the contrary, I want to stay forever. Now I have the Olympics, but when I come back I will sort everything.”

Kessie added that he has already told Milan director of football Frederic Massara and technical director Paolo Maldini his thinking.

“I just want Milan, [Paolo] Maldini and [Frederic] Massara know my thinking,” the 24-year-old added.

“I like it so much when the ultras sing ‘one president, there is only one president’. Well, I want to be one for life. At least in football.”

Kessie moved to Milan from fellow Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2019.

Since then, he has racked up 184 appearances, scoring 30 goals and 15 assists.

Arsenal have had previous links with his signing.

