Jurgen Klopp has been urged not to experiment for the Merseyside derby, while Man Utd fans are backing Fred to come good at Old Trafford – all in our forum…

Last game in a tight week.

A lot of minutes in the legs for some players.

I don’t fear Everton. Since we beat them last year they’ve been on a downward trajectory. Their players and manager are under pressure. They’re pretty safe from relegation and will be tough to get Europa league. All they’re playing for is pride. Fully expect them to shut up shop and put numbers in their defensive 3rd to block us.

Could be a tough one to break down and may require patience.

Possibly a team of…

Allison

TAA, Matip, VVD, Robbo

Fabinho, Hendo, Wij

Salah, Firmino, Mané.

If Firmino not ready then Origi back in.

There’s an arguement for Kieta to start but time will tell.

gingerlfc

think that’s the line-up Ginger (if Bobby makes it). If not, then I’d fully expect a start for Shaq or Origi.

We simply have to beat Everton as City have a tricky trip to the seaside against Bournemouth and we know they are a different proposition at home (expect City to beat them tho).

Last season it was hard (0-0) but we didn’t have Mo and Bobby was on the bench. Solanke and Ings as our attack and, with no disrespect to them, the result then wasn’t a surprise.

Sunday will be different from a personnel aspect but emotionally no different as it’s a Derby.

Everton put up a fight against City at home (conceding goals at the end of both halves) but got utterly dicked at Goodison against Wolves.

I expect us to win this. Everton haven’t beat us on home soil for almost 9 years and think that run will continue. 2-0 for us.

Rob Fort Worth TX

I love saying this, it never gets old… Biggest game of the season!

NotoriousBingo

I’m never over confident about going here as these will just sit tight but we will win on Sunday.

They will up their game but it won’t be enough. I’d have Milner in instead of Henderson.

Weather the early press and them

Flying around and be patient.

Sean the sailor

Keep it simple, play the same team as Wednesday, except maybe Henderson starting instead of one of the midfielders.

Also we have to start using Van Dijk’s aerial threat to score more goals, as we have possibly the two best crossers of the ball in the league.

A tough game as Everton will be totally up for it. But we have to use our quality to dominate, frustate and eventually defeat them

Songman

I’m not sure Milner will start 3 games in a week.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Kieta start this game.

Weve barely seen him this week and I don’t think Klopp puts too much into these Everton games. He knows we’re much better than them. Remember he started Solanke and a coupla other fringe players last season.

gingerlfc

Southampton will be very difficult to break down but don’t have the same attacking threat as Palace. I’m gonna predict 3 – 0 for United

Great news is Tottenham play Arsenal so one of them will drop points (I predict a draw in that game so we’ll hopefully leapfrog Arsenal and close the gap on Spurs

I agree with @alfie07, we just gotta concentrate on our own performances and everything else will fall into place

homerjay540

Even the 3rd is within the reach after Spurs last 2 defeats.Lots to play for,with plenty of games between the top6!

redblood

The Top Four race is going to be great:

Spurs: Have the points lead but are very much off form. Thery have an easy run-in except for away to Liverpool and City where they will definitely drop points.

Arsenal: Also have an easy run-in but they never look comfortable away from home so can always drop points at any stage.

Chelsea: Have a tougher fixture list but are beginning to sort themselves out a bit in the last 2 games (Sarri seems to have finally found some sense). They also have minimal injuries

United: Have the toughest run-in and have a decimated squad at the moment but are the in-form team in the league and the momentum right now.

With regards to this match, will go for a 2-0 United win.

Sympathy for the Devils

3-0 is a good shout, Lukaku is hitting form at the right time. I’d say he’ll bag a couple. Looking solid at the back as well.

happyhurling

3-1 win for me

I am hoping Arsenal beat Spurs to bring them within 2 points to make it a 4 horse race for 3rd and 4th.

Remember Spurs play City and Liverpool away so we can make up 2 points on them easily and we play Chelsea and Arsenal in games we always win so can overturn the one point gap they have on us.

3rd place as long Arsenal beat Spurs is 100% certain in my opinion.

Ika

I’m going for a 1-0 win..an efficient result and a good performance one of those games where their goalkeeper will have a blinder

Possible lineup

De Gea

Dalot Smalling(must) Lindelof Shaw

Fred(needs another chance) Mctomminay pogba

Young Rashford Lukaku

Unites 1 Southampton 0 Rashford 18′

I’d happily give Fred another chance…while he often loses possession he always tries to move forward pass forward and make those key passes, right now it’s not working for him but when it does we’ll have one hell of a midfielder

libanski

Going big here, 4-0 and Southampton will be lucky it’s only 4!

Their manager has them well trained and organised but they are not a good team or in any form.

Exactly the sort of team that Lukaku will thoroughly enjoy playing against. Likewise Pogba will look like an older lad playing football with boys from a couple of years below.

hookeddevil

Big Game.Important game.

Spuds are in a poor run of form,add to that no matter what anyone says it does also make a difference when they don’t play at their own turf.They’ll have more fans in the stadium but it’s like a neutral venue and there should be no real HOME advantage they should have.

It will be an aggressive game.Both teams know what’s at stake here.It’s a huge test for us as well,our record against top teams away is horrendous.It’s a huge test of our mentality,yet again.It will be interesting to see what line up we start with.I myself is confused with this one.I know many people will want Ozil to start but against top teams away he’s pretty much useless.I don’t know if sead will start.If he does it will surely be a back 5 for us.

I read a crazy stat yesterday,After Auba and Laca he’s the player who’s been caught offside the most.It’s crazy for a full back.But that’s how far he pushes up.

I think no matter what,we must not lose.Even if we draw,they’ll still be 4 points ahead but have a much tougher run in.

My team 4-3-1-2 Leno,Jenkinson,Sokratis,Koscielny,Monreal,Torr,Xhaka,Ramsey,Miki,Laca,Auba.

the specialone

Always a difficult game to call Stevo. Can’t see Spurs losing three in a row though.

nine nine nine

Thoughts on our chances of a top four finish? We have 11 fixtures left and a maximum of 33 points to play for. We currently have 53 points and could finish on 86…which is highly unlikely.

More importantly we only have one game left against a direct rival which is away to Utd. I exclude our trip to Liverpool as they’re in a title fight and guaranteed top 4 along with City. Thus that trip to Old Trafford is a must win game in my view.

Our official remaining 10 fixtures are below.

March

2: Fulham (a)

9: Wolves (h)

16: Everton (a)

30: Cardiff City (a)

April

6: West Ham United (h)

13: Liverpool (a)

20: Burnley (h)

27: Manchester United (a)

May

4: Watford (h)

12: Leicester City (a)

Anyone got an idea on who our game in hand is against and where it will be played. This could also be critical as I feel our game in hand is also a must win game. Seeing as though 6 of the above fixtures are away I reckon our game in hand is probably at home.

I’m no statistition and I can’t predict the future but I feel that taking our direct top four rivals remaining fixtures, form, injury situations and general abilities into consideration, we will probably need to win about 8 of our remaining fixtures. Theze include our game in hand and the crucial match against Utd. Not at all easy but definitely not impossible. We seem to have steadied the ship now after our previous two fixtures. Fulham next…we need to make a statement and win big. Goal difference has taken a huge hit after our 0-6 and 0-4 reverses against City and Bournmouth respectively and it needs improving. Fulham…a side who have a shambolic defence and are by all accounts down would be a good place to start.

Stuilse

Stuilse, yes confirmed, it will be a home match against Brighton. I really won’t think too far, we are just too inconsistent. What I hope just we already left behind our poor form that brought us the defeats against Arsenal, Bournemouth and City and now we are entering a stable period. No big injury so far. Players have shown motivation and determination in our last 2 matches (Carabao & Spurs). I just hope, firstly, that our defensive solidity can be maintained and secondly that we keep the same motivation as well as patience.

We cannot forget also that our top 4 aim depends on other teams’s result. Spurs still have Arsenal(H), Liverpool(A) and Man City(A). Man Utd still have Arsenal(A), City(H) and us(H). Arsenal have the lightest fixtures amongst the 4 contenders for the 2 remaining spots of the top 4. Based on this, I hope Arsenal will beat Spurs this weekend. If anybody to miss top 4, it will be Spurs

aindro

I think if we win all our games bar Man United and Liverpoo we will make top four.

bort

Aindro…reckon that because certain of our rivals still have to play each other, out top 4 destiny is still very much in our hands. We win our home game in hand against Brighton..we move to 5th and possibly 4th if we bang in a hatful of goals. Draws between our top 4 rivals are our best outcome. It means they all drop points. Spurs/Goons this weekend. Here’s hoping for a draw. Erodes the Spuds confidence further and takes us to within a point of the Goons…with a game in hand. I fully expect Utd to roll over the Saints on Saturday so we will still probably be 6th but closing…..

Stuilse

Game in hand is Brighton at home and no date agreed for this yet

My feeling is that so long as Sarri can get the team playing the same way as the last 2 games then top 4 is easily achievable but it will come down to consistency. I think this weekend is important to see whether the squad will approach the game correctly and play with this recent intensity or will it be the Chelsea that feel we just need to turn up to get the points

Even this weekend Spurs play Arsenal also so an ideal time to make up points

We do need a degree of luck with the draws as well but I still think we have a more than decent chance of winning the EL as well providing the correct attitude continues to be shown meaning the main target for Sarri this season of obtaining CL football is still well within his/our grasp. KTBFFH

CFC1905