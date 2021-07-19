Liverpool have added Fulham to their list of potential Harry Wilson suitors and they could yet be the winger’s best exit route, a report claims.

The Wales international looks to have no future at Anfield after a series of loan spells away. Despite impressing at Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, he has failed to drive his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans. While Liverpool do not see him having a role next season, they do not want another temporary switch.

Instead, they want to sell Wilson to raise funds for further transfer spending of their own.

Previous reports have claimed that Brentford are the only club looking to forge a permanent deal. Indeed, Swansea and Benfica have shown interest, but only in another loan.

According to Goal, though, Fulham have now emerged as the leading contenders for Wilson.

They have a ‘long-standing interest’ and would be willing to pay a fee, although they have not made an official offer yet.

The Daily Mirror has previously reported that Liverpool want £10million for the winger. The latest report, however, says that the Reds want around £15million.

As such, it remains unclear if the Cottagers will stump up that much to bring him to the Championship.

Still, the report adds that Liverpool are ‘aware’ Fulham have paid similar fees to bring in, for instance, Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaliero.

Therefore, they could present Wilson’s best exit option as they could match Liverpool’s desire to sell and their fee.

What’s more, Goal notes that Fulham – under new manager Marco Silva – will be ‘desperate’ to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Liverpool believe their £15million fee is justified given the progression Wilson made last season. After a strong league campaign, he formed part of Wales’ Euro 2020 squad.

Liverpool to lose prized starlet

Elsewhere, the Reds are likely to lose academy starlet Ethan Ennis, a report claims.

The 16-year-old from Runcorn broke into Liverpool’s youth set up last season.

He scored a 22-minute hat-trick in a 6-0 FA Youth Cup win over Sutton United in March.

However, he has rejected a scholarship and Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to pounce.