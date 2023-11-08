Liverpool, Fulham transfer plan vanquished as Fabrizio Romano reveals astonishing new €35m gatecrash

Liverpool and Fulham appear to be falling behind in the race to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre after Fabrizio Romano revealed another European heavyweight had entered the race to sign the Brazilian.

The Reds invested heavily on rebuilding their midfield over the summer with £145.2m spent bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo. And while the first three have quickly established themselves as first-choice picks under Jurgen Klopp, Japan star Endo appears little more than a squad player and short-term fix at Liverpool.

To that end, the Merseysiders remain actively in their hunt to strengthen their midfield further with Klopp reportedly stepping up his chase to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre in January.

The 22-year-old was the subject of an approach by the Reds over the summer, only for the Brazilian side to quickly waft away their approaches.

Indeed, they were unwilling to sell Andre while still active in the Copa Libertadores; a stance that has since paid off handsomely with the Brazilian side lifting the trophy and becoming champions of South America courtesy of a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Now, though, their president admits his club are open to the sale of the midfielder – and are expecting what he has described as a “stratospheric proposal” to tempt them into business once the January window opens.

“We are waiting. Today, there is no concrete proposal for Andre,” Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt told Globo Esporte. “But we are sure that after the [Club] World Cup – he will play in the World Cup – a stratospheric proposal will arrive.

“It could be the biggest sale in the club’s history. We could possibly lose both [Andre and Nottingham Forest target Nino], but we are working hard to replace them.”

Napoli pounce into Andre transfer race

Sadly for Liverpool, they appear to have faded quite rapidly from the picture Andre transfer picture. That’s after reports on Tuesday afternoon stated Fulham had leapt into the picture and were pushing forwards with a plan to sign him in a £26m (€30m) agreement.

The Cottagers are in the market for a new defensive midfielder with Bayern Munich expected to step up their pursuit for Joao Palhinha, having narrowly failed to beat the deadline to sign the Portugal star in the summer.

As such, Marco Silva and Co reportedly see Andre as a ready-made replacement for the tigerish former Sporting Lisbon man.

However, both Premier League sides could be beaten to the punch after it emerged that Napoli were also looking to gatecrash the prospective deal.

And they appear willing to go as high as €35m (£30m) to beat the Reds and Fulham to the signing of the one-times capped Brazil midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto, Napoli are very much active in pursuit of Andre, though there appears some confusion over the possible fee.

“Napoli will be active in the January transfer market, they’re following the Brazilian midfielder Andre, from Fluminense, who has just won the Copa Libertadores.

“He’s born in 2001, he costs around €15m, he’s a midfielder who can also be a tackler as well as a playmaker. It could be a good reinforcement,” he stated.

However, rival reports claim Napoli are willing to go as high as €35m for Andre with Fluminense ready to pocket a club-record fee in the process.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer interest

That comes after Fabrizio Romano also suggested Liverpool were fading from the Andre transfer pursuit when providing an update on the protracted transfer chase in his Transfer Debrief podcast.

“He remains on Liverpool’s list,” the transfer expert confirmed. “However, it sounds like other clubs are also right in the mix, too.

“But from what I’m hearing, it’s not only Liverpool. There are more clubs from Europe trying to understand the conditions of the deal and what Fluminense would be open to accepting in January.

“I think in the next few weeks, the situation could be more clear because discussions can then take place to understand the final price, the intention of the player. But Liverpool are still interested. Let’s see if they’ll spend money because I think it’ll be €35 to €40m [£30-35m]. But he remains appreciated by those at Liverpool.”

Andre himself admitted in the build up to the Copa Libatadores final that he has been the subject of an approach from Liverpool, though remains open-minded over his future.

He said: “In this past window I didn’t talk about it, the first time I’m going to talk in more depth will be now. It really was an irrefutable proposal from the club that plays in a big league.

“I think every player one day dreams of playing for a big club in Europe, in a big league. But I decided to keep my word because when the January window closed, [Fluminense manager, Fernando] Diniz arrived and told me that he wanted me here until the end of the year.

“We didn’t know that a proposal of that amount would arrive and I told him that, regardless of what happened, I would be there until the end of the season.

“It ended up passing and arriving in the middle of the year, we were still in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. It was a very difficult decision to make.”

Andre Trindade hints at future transfer

As for a future transfer, Andre continued: “At the end of the year, I don’t know what will happen, many things could happen.

“I’m sure that just having arrived here, knowing that it worked, was something that helped me a lot as a person and also helped me in my career.

“I think that as Diniz said, when we make the right choice, when we are faithful and when we act honestly, good things always happen ahead.”

Andre has been with Fluminense since his youth, making his debut in 2020 and going to appear in 160 games for the club, scoring seven times and is rated as one of Brazilian foootball’s elite defensive midfielders and heir to Casemiro’s throne.

