Liverpool furious as Arsenal, Tottenham swoop in to sign perfect Salah replacement; £60m offer will seal deal

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is reportedly ‘set to leave’ the Midlands club in the summer amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Portugal international has been in excellent form this season, scoring two goals and contributing eight assists in 15 Premier League games so far.

Neto is undoubtedly one of Wolves’ most important players and Gary O’Neil doesn’t want to lose him, but it’s thought he could be forced into a sale.

According to The Sun, Wolves may be ‘willing to cut their losses on Neto so they can sign reinforcements.’

O’Neil is keen to bring in a striker, winger and centre-back this summer, but one of their ‘A-list players’ will have to be sacrificed to ensure Wolves comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Everton have already received a 10-point deduction for a PSR breach and face a second charge. Nottingham Forest have also been found guilty and await their punishment.

Therefore, Wolves will have to tread very carefully this summer as they are already ‘close’ to a breach.

Tottenham, Arsenal will rival Liverpool for Neto

As reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Arsenal are both big admirers of Neto and are poised to make an offer for him when the transfer window re-opens.

Mohamed Salah is likely to leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia in the summer and therefore, Liverpool will have to bring in a top-quality winger like Neto to replace him.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are keen to sign another wide man to provide competition for Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. This comes amid claims that Reiss Nelson could leave at the end of the season.

However, as per The Sun’s report, Tottenham are also ‘keen to do business’ with Wolves over a deal for Neto.

Ange Postecoglou tried to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January before the deal was hijacked by Brentford, so it is clearly an area he wants to strengthen.

It is understood that Wolves will demand a fee in the region of £60m for Neto, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham are willing to match his price tag.

