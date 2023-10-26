Liverpool furious, with Man City tipped to make ‘extremely attractive offer’ for Reds target Guardiola loves

Manchester City could reportedly make ‘an extremely attractive offer’ to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to beat rivals Liverpool to his signature.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is widely considered to be one of the best young players in the world and a number of top European clubs are interested in him.

Bayern Munich certainly won’t let Musiala leave on the cheap. He is under contract with the German giants until June 2026, but there have been rumours that he is reluctant to sign an extension.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Musiala’s, so Liverpool could be tempted into making an ambitious offer for him in the future.

Klopp is keen to add one more midfielder to his squad after bringing in four new ones in the summer window, and Musiala could be the ideal candidate.

It now seems, however, that Man City are also very keen on the youngster, and are ready to compete with Liverpool for his signature.

READ MORE: Liverpool chances of Kalvin Phillips raid rated by Fabrizio Romano as Guardiola stance on sale to rivals emerges

Man City to rival Liverpool for Jamal Musiala

According to German outlet BILD, Man City are ‘firmly in the race’ for Musiala and could make an ‘extremely attractive offer’ to the attacking midfielder to convince him into leaving Bayern Munich.

The report claims that Bayern are not planning any contract extension talks with Musiala for the time being. Even if they did open negotiations, it’s thought that the player would not be interested as he wants to see how his situation under Thomas Tuchel develops first.

That doubt has led to clubs like Man City and Liverpool registering an interest in him. BILD state that Pep Guardiola is a ‘big Musiala fan’ and given the Cityzen’s ‘endless financial resources,’ the situation is considered to be ‘dangerous’ for Bayern.

As a result, Man City reportedly have a ‘big chance’ of signing the Germany international and are expected to push for him in the coming months. A January switch to the Premier League appears unlikely at this stage, however.

Musiala joined Bayern from Chelsea in 2019 as a 16-year-old. He broke into the first team in 2020 and has gradually become one of the Bundesliga club’s most important players.

To date, Musiala has made 135 appearances for Bayern, scoring 33 goals and making 26 assists. In the process, he has helped his side to win 10 major trophies.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Man City and Liverpool both keen on signing him. It will be interesting to see if either of them can convince him into leaving Bayern.

DON’T MISS: Klopp plots sensational Liverpool raid for Chelsea star with Boehly belligerence giving Pochettino a problem