Liverpool could be given a sniff at signing a top Real Madrid star this summer after it was claimed that two of their stars had expressed their concerns that the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian talent Endrick will see at least one big name shipped out.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their 15th Champions League crown earlier this month when overcoming Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in a result that cements their reputation as the undisputed kings of European football. Having also won LaLiga at something of a canter – finishing a distant 10 points clear of second-best Barcelona – fears are growing that the long domination by Real Madrid of the game’s top prizes is set to continue for a good few years yet.

Indeed, despite having 2024’s two top Ballon d’Or contenders in Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jnr in their ranks, together with a vast array of other attacking options at their disposal – including one of stand-out performers of Euro 2024 so far in Arda Guler – Los Blancos have already swelled their ranks with two more formidable signings.

Indeed, after a lengthy chase, Real will formally confirm the signing of the man currently seen as the world’s best player in Mbappe on July 1, after the World Cup winner agreed a move to the Bernabeu as a free agent at the end of his contract with PSG.

Having scored an impressive 256 goals in 308 games for PSG over a seven-year spell, it is frightening to think just how prolific he might become at the Bernabeu given the incredible talent who will play in and around him.

Mbappe, Endrick signings give Liverpool transfer hope

It doesn’t stop there, either, for Real, with their embarrassment of riches swelled even further by another confirmed July arrival in the form of outstanding Brazilian teenager Endrick.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 on July 21, has been on the Real radar for quite some time, but it was announced in December that the move will officially go through in the summer when the Palmeiras talent turns 18.

Drawing comparisons with Brazil icons Pele, Ronaldo and Romario, Endrick already had 82 senior appearances under his belt, while has scored three times in four appearances for his country this season, including a winner against England in a Wembley friendly.

Arriving at the Bernabeu with high hopes, there is a school of thought that claims Real’s preferred attack next season will see Mbappe playing centrally and flanked by fellow new boy Endrick on one side and Vini Jnr on the other.

However, not everyone is enamoured by Real’s summer incomings and Brazilian outlet UOL claims both Vinicius and another trusted Real attacker, in Rodrygo, have both expressed their concerns that the double arrival will limit their game-time at the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, and having been incited by Mbappe’s ‘contemptuous’ claims that the European Championships are “harder to win” than the World Cup, it’s reported that an ‘internal war’ is set to break out in the Spanish capital that could lead to one high-profile departure this summer.

Liverpool looking at two Real Madrid stars

Per the report, Real are indeed open to the exit of one star, though it is Turkey sensation Guler who looks most likely to leave, with a season’s loan with Real Sociedad seemingly under consideration.

However, Liverpool have also been tipped as potential beneficiaries with new boss Arne Slot keen on a move for Guler if made available.

The real prize, though for Slot could be Rodrygo. The 54-goal star is a huge favourite of Ancelotti’s but could be the player whose nose is most put out of joint by the double arrival and amid claims a sizeable offer could tempt Real to sell.

Real president and coach Ancelotti continue to insist the Brazilian forward remains an important part of their plans going forwards and offers for his services will not be considered.

That said, an offer in and around the €120m (£101.3m) could convince them to sell, and amid claims the Reds are willing to help finance such a move by offloading Luis Diaz to Barcelona in a cut-price move.

TEAMtalk has been told there is nothing to substantiate claims of a Liverpool bid for Rodrygo – or whether funds for a club-record raid would be made available.

However, it can be claimed with some authority that, even with the best will in the world, Real will not be able to keep all their superstars happy next season and it would come as no surprise were a major sacrifice to be made.