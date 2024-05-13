Liverpool are reportedly gaining in confidence that a stunning £100m move to bring Anthony Gordon back to Merseyside from Newcastle is ON – but the move could have devastating consequences for Arsenal and their summer transfer plans.

Former Everton winger Gordon has enjoyed a superb debut season on Tyneside, playing a part in 20 goals (10 goals and 10 assists) in just 34 Premier League appearances. That form not just earned him the Newcastle Player of the Year award, but has also seen the 23-year-old make his debut for England back in the March internationals.

As a result, the Geordies will feel that the initial £45m fee forked out for Gordon has proved a major success, with the player flourishing under Eddie Howe’s management and becoming a significantly better player – and one now with an end product to boot – than the one who arrived from Goodison Park back in January 2023.

As a result, the player has propelled himself into one of the Premier League’s best wingers this season, though his form appears to have attracted the attention of Liverpool as a result.

Indeed, despite his strong Everton ties – he made 78 appearances for the Toffees before making the move to Tyneside – Gordon actually grew up as a Liverpool supporter and idolised club icon Steven Gerrard while growing up as a child. Furthermore, he actually started in their academy before making the cross-city switch to Everton as an 11-year-old boy – a move that went on to pay rich dividends.

However, his time at St James’ Park could be coming to a rapid end if the latest reports are to be believed.

Anthony Gordon to Liverpool: Slot given hope of major deal

And according to multiple reports on Sunday, Gordon has become the No 1 target of incoming new Liverpool boss Arne Slot this summer as he looks to add more firepower to his Liverpool ranks.

The Dutchman has been chosen as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, with the German now just six days away from taking charge of the Reds for the final time. And while an emotional farewell is planned, with a formal ceremony celebrating his time at Anfield to be held at M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday May 28, the club are meanwhile upping their plans for what they hope will be a bright new era on Merseyside.

Per reports, Slot has given Liverpool bosses a list of areas in the side he feels they need to strengthen in this summer with centre-half, left-back and the base of midfield three areas of concern.

However, there is a growing school of thought that Slot also wants to bolster his attack, especially with doubts emerging over the future of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. The Egyptian, in particular, continues to find himself linked with a lucrative move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, bringing in a new wide-sided attacker is something Slot is seemingly giving serious thought to – and now it’s claimed, after assessing a number of potential options, that Gordon has emerged as his top target this summer.

Newcastle, of course, would not want to sell the star and particularly so soon after his arrival from Everton. However, there are strong reports that the Magpies will need to cash in on a big name this summer to help fund their own summer spending and keep the club within their FFP limits.

To that end, both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have found themselves linked with blockbuster moves away this summer.

Gordon deal to ruin Arsenal chances of Alexander Isak signing

However, the Magpies would be loathe to lose either of their prized assets, valuing both players in the £80m to £100m bracket after they became mainstays of the side in recent times.

Undoubtedly there would be a queue of clubs ready to sign either if Newcastle gave the green light over a deal.

However, the Daily Express claims Newcastle would prefer instead to sell Gordon of the three and could sanction his sale instead IF they managed to make £100m from his sale – more than double their initial investment just 18 months ago.

That would represent a greater profit than they could land for Isak, who cost £63m himself.

And with Isak very much on Arsenal’s transfer radar this summer, with Mikel Arteta looking to increase his attacking options next season, the sale of Gordon instead would effectively bring an abupt halt to the Gunners’ chances of landing on the Sweden international.

Furthermore, it’s reported Newcastle are set to open new contract talks with Isak aimed at not just extending his stay at St James’ Park, but also by inserting an exit clause – similar to the one placed in Guimaraes’ deal earlier this season.

The report claims the possible sale of Gordon is one currently being mulled over by the Newcastle hierarchy and it could well be deemed that the exit of the 23-year-old makes the best sense (of the trio) from a business and playing perspective.

His loss would obviously be felt but the sale would ensure Howe can strengthen his squad this summer without placing the club at risk of falling foul of the Premier League’s tough new FFP regulations.