Liverpool get first summer signing as Dutch starlet joins on long-term deal
Liverpool have reached agreement to sign Holland Under-19 defender Sepp Van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle.
The Champions League winners have announced the highly-rated 17-year-old will join them in July after agreeing a deal understood to be worth an initial £1.3million.
Van Den Berg, who made 15 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, is Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.
The club have announced Van Den Berg has agreed a “long-term contract” subject to international clearance.
Van Den Berg told the club’s website liverpoolfc.com: “It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.
“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”
