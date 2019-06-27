Liverpool get first summer signing as Dutch starlet joins on long-term deal

Liverpool have reached agreement to sign Holland Under-19 defender Sepp Van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The Champions League winners have announced the highly-rated 17-year-old will join them in July after agreeing a deal understood to be worth an initial £1.3million.

Van Den Berg, who made 15 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, is Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

The club have announced Van Den Berg has agreed a “long-term contract” subject to international clearance.

Van Den Berg told the club’s website liverpoolfc.com: “It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!