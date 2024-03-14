Liverpool get golden chance to sign £65m Bundesliga star as Man City switch focus to West Ham man

The departure of Jurgen Klopp will reportedly ‘not affect’ Liverpool’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who could leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Germany international in recent weeks, while Manchester City are also big admirers of his.

Kimmich has won everything there is to win with Bayern and it’s thought that he would be open to joining a Premier League club as he eyes his next challenge.

He is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2025 and reports suggest that negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill, putting his suitors on red alert.

A versatile player, Kimmich can play as a right-back as well as a midfielder, which would be useful for Liverpool should they decide to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into the middle.

It now seems that they are ready to make a summer offer for Kimmich even though Klopp – who is a big admirer of his – will be leaving the Reds.

Liverpool line up summer move for Joshua Kimmich

According to transfer journalist Christian Falk, ‘nothing has changed’ when it comes to Liverpool’s interest in Kimmich.

The Merseysiders are ‘actively working’ to convince the 29-year-old to make the switch to Anfield in the coming months, but know they face competition from bitter rivals Man City.

Pep Guardiola, like Klopp, is a huge fan of Kimmich’s – who he knows well from his time as manager of Bayern.

However, it seems that Man City are set to focus their efforts on signing West Ham star Lucas Paqueta this summer, which comes as a boost to Liverpool’s chances of signing Kimmich.

Reports suggest that Bayern will demand around £65m for the experienced midfielder this summer if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.

Whether or not Liverpool are willing to match that fee remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a great addition to their squad.

Kimmich signed for Bayern back in 2015 and has made 375 appearances in total for them, scoring 41 goals and making 100 assists in the process.

He’s won a very impressive 20 major trophies with the German giants but has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and hasn’t played in his preferred defensive midfield position, which is one of the reasons why he’s considering leaving this summer.

