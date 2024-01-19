Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool get serious over Shakhtar midfield sensation but Man City also lurking; Man Utd target commanding Leverkusen centre-back

Heorhiy Sudakov is target for Liverpool and Man City, amongst others

Liverpool and Manchester City are among six of Europe’s biggest hitters showing an interest in signing a top Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, Manchester United are scouting a Bundesliga centre-back ahead of a potential summer swoop, while City are also keeping tabs on a Germany international.

KLOPP, GUARDIOLA IN FIGHT FOR SHAKHTAR STAR

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Georgiy Sudakov, with Premier League rivals Manchester City also interested in the talented midfielder.

The 21-year-old made a major impact in the Champions League with Shakhtar this season and the Ukraine international is regarded as the country’s hottest new talent.

However, standing out so much on Europe’s biggest stage has led to a number of the continent’s biggest clubs to show their interest.

Indeed, the Reds are in competition with City, Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich for Sudakov – as reported by Calciomercato.

However, the report states that Liverpool are making a serious effort to win the race to sign Sudakov as they look to beat off their rivals.

Midfield remains an area that Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen, having had a high turnover of players in his engine room last summer.

To that end, it would be seen as a real coup if the Reds can win the race for the Ukrainian, who can play in a number of different positions.

Sudakov suited to several midfield roles

In addition to playing out wide, Sudakov can also play as a central midfield as a No.8 or No.10, and that sort of versatility makes him an extremely attractive option for suitors.

But in terms of the other clubs chasing Sudakov, it’s reported that Barca will be Liverpool’s biggest rival for his signature.

The Reds, however, do have a significant advantage over the LaLiga outfit in that they are in much better financial shape to land the player.

It must be pointed out though that Klopp has been after more a defensive midfielder than an attacking one, given that summer signing Alexis Mac Allister has not really looked suited to that role.

Indeed, Wataru Endo has had some success playing in that that holding position in recent outings, but at 30 years of age he is not considered as the future of Liverpool’s midfield.

CITY KEEPING TABS ON GERMANY STAR

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the top clubs keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Sport Bild)

Al Hilal haven’t terminated Neymar’s contract, with the rumours described as “fake news.” (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton may have been handed their chance to sign Luiz Henrique from Real Betis, with the Spanish side open to a loan deal for the winger. (Estadio Deportivo)

Reports in Italy claim Tottenham are interested in Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, but the Rossoblu don’t want to sell in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Benjamin Sesko is among Milan‘s primary targets in attack for 2024-25, but there are six more candidates for the role, including Jonathan David and Folarin Balogun. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus forward Moise Kean is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season. (Sky Italia)

CHELSEA STRIKER TARGET FOCUSED ON SPORTING

Viktor Gyokeres says he is only focusing on playing for Sporting CP amid reported interest from Chelsea. (Record)

Barcelona have been given a further boost in their pursuit of 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, in a week where interest in him has intensified from other clubs. (Football Espana)

Gio Reyna has joined Polaris Sports, a marketing agency founded and run by Cristiano Ronaldo’s former super agent, Jorge Mendes, amid rumours of a move to Newcastle. (Various)

Lecce sporting director has dismissed talk of a move for Celtic outcast Gustaf Lagerbielke. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes is on the verge of joining LaLiga side Villarreal on loan. (El Periodico Mediterraneo)

Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring Torino and Italy defender Alessandro Buongiorno and will likely make an attempt to sign him at the end of the season. (Tuttosport)

MAN UTD SCOUTING LEVERKUSEN CENTRE-BACK

Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou is among the centre-backs that Manchester United are monitoring ahead of the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Fulham has offered £30 million for Fluminense’s defensive midfielder Andre Trindade. (Various)

Sacked Roma coach Jose Mourinho has given the all-clear to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. (Football Italia)

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners will be Juventus‘ transfer priority next summer, but Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are very interested in FC Salzburg centre-back Oumar Solet and have already reached an agreement with the Austrian club to sign him. (Foot Mercato)