Liverpool to gift Man City inadvertent boost with world-class signing, as Klopp prepares for new talisman

Manchester City will pocket at least £8million if their former winger Leroy Sane returns to the Premier League by joining rivals Liverpool, according to reports.

Sane was on City’s books between August 2016 and July 2020. In that time, he made 135 appearances for the Citizens, registering 39 goals and 46 assists. The wide man, who tends to operate on the right flank, helped City win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and two Community Shields during his time at the Etihad.

However, he left three years ago when Bayern came calling. According to The Guardian, the Bundesliga titans spent an initial £41m on Sane, but the deal had the potential to rise to £54m through bonus clauses.

When moving back to his native Germany, Sane declared that his ultimate goal was to help Bayern win the Champions League.

They have not been able to do that since, having been knocked out in the last eight in each of the last three seasons, though Sane has played an important role in Bayern winning three league titles, two German super cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Sane has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the current campaign, as he has netted seven goals in 11 matches. The 27-year-old is forming a deadly partnership with summer arrival Harry Kane.

However, Sane could soon return to England. Recent reports have named him as Jurgen Klopp’s ultimate replacement for Mo Salah, should the Egypt star leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia next summer.

On Sunday, the Daily Mirror even went as far as stating that Salah will ‘almost certainly’ be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and Klopp supposedly wants the Reds to smash their transfer record by making Sane his successor. Liverpool’s current record signing is striker Darwin Nunez, who moved to Anfield for £85m in June 2022.

Man City to earn money from Leroy Sane move

As per the Daily Mirror and Manchester Evening News, City included a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took Sane to Bavaria.

As such, if Liverpool were to spend upwards of £80m on him, then City would receive a timely boost to their transfer kitty worth at least £8m.

As Liverpool and City are such fierce rivals, it would probably frustrate club chiefs on Merseyside that they were making Pep Guardiola’s spending power even greater. However, if Salah does leave, then Liverpool will have to abide by Klopp’s wishes and land an elite right winger, which is a category Sane fits into.

Sane, who has won 56 caps for Germany, would probably not score as many goals in a Liverpool shirt as Salah. However, Sane has proven his ability as a top creator, and he could therefore help to take current forwards Nunez and Cody Gakpo to the next level.

