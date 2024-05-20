Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to gift Slot long-term Klopp target as marquee signing; Chelsea hunt £50m Dortmund star

Three valuable stars could arrive in the Prem this summer

Liverpool are ramping up their efforts to hand Arne Slot a new winger this summer, Chelsea are interested in a Borussia Dortmund star, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a striker making a big hint about joining either Arsenal or Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL IN MAJOR WINGER PURSUIT

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be handed a new weapon at Anfield, as the Reds are reportedly accelerating their chase for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

Now that Jurgen Klopp has managed his final game for Liverpool, attention will soon turn to the next chapter for the club. If Slot is to help Liverpool continue their fantastic success under Klopp, then he will need to be backed with some stellar signings.

One player Klopp never managed to take to Anfield is Chiesa. That is despite the German being a huge admirer of Chiesa and there being plenty of speculation about a possible move.

But the chances of the electric winger arriving on Merseyside this summer are growing. In April, it was revealed that Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Chiesa.

The 26-year-old is in contract talks with Juve, as his current terms are due to expire in June 2025, though no new deal has been agreed yet.

According to fresh reports emerging from Italy, this contract concern is of major interest to Liverpool and the Reds have now ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Chiesa.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Liverpool chiefs sent a scout to watch the attacker in action during Juve’s Coppa Italia triumph over Atalanta on Wednesday.

And Liverpool CEO Michael Edwards is expected to open talks with Juve over a potential deal in the near future.

Reds to finally land Federico Chiesa?

Juve have provisionally set Chiesa’s price tag at an ambitious €60million (£51m), but they are well aware that his contract situation weakens their negotiating position.

Should Edwards enter discussions with his Juve counterparts, then he will try to drive that asking price down and potentially strike a deal for around £40m, instead.

Chiesa would be able to bolster several different positions for Liverpool, as he mainly operates as a left winger but can also play on the right or at centre-forward.

Given the fact Chiesa is both a European Champion with Italy and a two-time Coppa Italia winner with Juve, his arrival would herald a marquee summer addition for Liverpool.

Although, Chiesa might not be the first player to sign for Slot’s team in the summer. It has been revealed that Liverpool will snare a new centre-back first, with possible options being Goncalo Inacio, Odilon Kossounou or Willian Pacho.

NEW WEST HAM MANAGER INBOUND

West Ham have reached a full agreement with Julen Lopetegui, who looks set to replace David Moyes as manager. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan are back in the mix to capture manager Roberto De Zerbi as they will no longer have to pay his huge exit clause at Brighton. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd are hoping to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri before Arsenal. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s backup option for the position is Bradley Locko of Brest. (Jeunes Footeux)

Juve are waiting for Crystal Palace to make an offer for Argentine winger Matias Soule. A sale would help Juve fund a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Tuttosport)

Nuno Espirito Santo might leave Nottingham Forest even though he has kept the club in the top flight this campaign. (Fabrizio Romano)

FORWARD EYES BIG PREM TRANSFER

Brian Brobbey has once again talked up the possibility of playing in England, calling Arsenal and Man Utd ‘very nice clubs’. (NOS)

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is back on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the transfer window reopening this summer. (various)

Man Utd have a better chance of snaring Jarrad Branthwaite now that Everton have landed on ex-Spurs man Davinson Sanchez as a possible replacement. (CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa could create a new multi-club partnership with Spanish side Osasuna, who currently sit 11th in La Liga. (Diario De Noticias)

CHELSEA IN FOR BUNDESLIGA KEEPER

Chelsea are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who is valued at £43-50m. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal are the ‘top club’ leading the charge for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, though Tottenham are also in the mix. (various)

Chelsea are weighing up a statement move for Teun Koopmeiners, who has been heavily linked with a Slot reunion at Liverpool. (Tutto Juve)

Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Man Utd centre-back target Gleison Bremer. (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid are big fans of Ukrainian goal machine Artem Dovbyk but are hoping Girona will drop their €40m (£34m) demands. (Football Espana)