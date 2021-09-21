Liverpool have been granted an ‘opportunity’ to reignite their interest in a Brazilian forward and solve a looming double issue in the same stroke, per a report.

While their title rivals splashed the cash and broke records this summer, Liverpool kept their powder relatively dry. Ibrahima Konate arrived for £36m, though the Reds recouped that figure and more through multiple player sales to emerge with a tidy profit.

One player let go to help balance the books was Xherdan Shaqiri. Harvey Elliott was originally tipped to pick up where Shaqiri left off. However, the youngster was deployed primarily as a midfielder prior to his ankle injury.

That brought Divock Origi back into the fold, though Jurgen Klopp’s comments suggested he too could have been sold in the summer.

Indeed, a January exit has been speculated with Ligue 1 side Lens in the frame. That will leave Liverpool short of numbers in the final third, and that problem will soon be exacerbated.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both set to take part in the 2021 AFCON – due to take place in early 2022.

To ensure Liverpool aren’t caught short, the Express highlight an opportunity that could remedy that situation.

They speculate the Reds could be tempted to reignite their interest in Ajax’s Brazilian forward, David Neres.

The 24-year-old was reportedly the subject of links with Liverpool during their title-winning campaign. Neres had been a key figure in the Dutch side’s front-line that year, though a knee injury curtailed his season.

Since returning from the treatment room, Neres has never quite re-established himself as an undroppable starter.

As such, the Express (citing Spanish outlet AS), reveal an opening is there if Liverpool choose to strike. Neres would reportedly command a £23m fee and given his age, would fit the profile of players owners FSG tend to buy.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag recently admitted Neres was seeking an exit from Amsterdam this summer.

“He was looking for a transfer, but that didn’t work out,” Ten Hag said (via the Express). “Now he converts that disappointment into motivation, also in training. We can have a lot of fun with that.”

Another option on Klopp’s radar is Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. Though for the obvious reason of not wanting to aid a title rival, that potential move is laced with difficulty.

Imminent Liverpool decision to spark pay-out

Meanwhile, an inevitable Liverpool decision that could be made as soon as Tuesday night will force Liverpool into making a pay-out to cash-strapped Derby County, per a report.

Good news has been thin on the ground for the Rams of late following the revelation they would enter administration. But according to the Telegraph, a crumb of comfort could soon be forthcoming.

Via the Liverpool Echo, it’s been revealed the club could soon receive £100,000 from Liverpool.

That sum will be paid if rising starlet Kaide Gordon is given his senior Liverpool debut. Widespread reports have speculated the 16-year-old could make his bow as early as tonight when Liverpool battle Norwich in the EFL Cup third round.

Despite his tender age, a senior debut some time soon seems inevitable after wowing assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Gordon’s performances in training were so impressive, in fact, Lijnders placed an immediate phone call to Klopp to relay what he’d seen.

Liverpool are expected to field a vastly different eleven in the contest with the Canaries. Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and midfielder Curtis Jones have already been pencilled in for starts. And should Gordon join them, £100,000 will soon find it’s way to Derby.

