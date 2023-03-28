Liverpool have seemingly been presented with an open goal in a bid to strengthen their midfield this summer with a Jurgen Klopp target making clear he is open to a transfer this summer.

The Merseysiders have seen their own high standards let slip this season during what has been a disappointing campaign. Indeed, Klopp’s side will finish without silverware and also face a tough fight to even claim a top-four finish. For a side that were just a few results short of a quadruple last season, is has been quite the drop-off.

As a result, Klopp and Co are likely to embark on a pretty substantial rebuilding programme at Anfield. And the main focus of Klopp’s focus will be on rebranding and rebooting a midfield which has been way below the expected standards this season.

To that end, Klopp will seek at least two signings in the engine room with replacements needed for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The two players will depart Anfield at the end of their deals and are free to sign for a club of their choosing.

To that end, Jude Bellingham remains the undisputed No 1 target. However, with an asking price of in excess of £100m, he will cost the Reds big money.

As a result, it’s little surprise to see Klopp casting his eye over other options who would not cast quite as much.

Therefore it was little surprise to see Liverpool linked with a fresh move for a frustrated Bayern Munich star earlier on Tuesday.

Liverpool, though, also have other irons in the fire too.

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Liverpool target Enzo Le Fee ready to make transfer move

And now they are also reportedly on the trail of a French star who has been earning rave reviews in Ligue 1.

The player in question is Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who has been enjoying an excellent season for the Brittany-based club.

The 23-year-old former France U21 international has five goals and five assists from 29 appearances this season. That form has brought him to the attention of a number of clubs, including the likes of Real Betis, Monaco and Liverpool.

And with a deal expiring in 2024, a departure away from the Stade du Moustoir looks probable this summer. A fee in the region of £15m is likely to be enough to tempt Lorient to sell.

Le Fee was seemingly willing to extend his deal with the Ligue 1 side earlier this season. However, their refusal to hand him terms has now forced the midfielder’s hand.

Speaking to Le Telegramme, Le Fee admits he is now ready for a fresh challenge.

“It’s time for me to leave Lorient,” Le Fee said.

“I will no longer extend the contract. I waited for a new proposal in December but then it didn’t arrive. It’s time to go.

“I hope to leave this summer so my transfer brings money to Lorient.”

Le Fee in high demand

The midfielder has been compared to Thiago Alcantara in some quarters thanks to his stature and game-play.

However, Le Fee appears more adventurous than the Spaniard, with his eye for goal proven this season.

At a valuation of £15m (€17m) it is easy to see why the midfielder is in such high demand too.

And as well as Liverpool, Betis and Monaco, reports are also linking the star with a move to Manchester United.

However, it the Merseysiders who seemingly lead the way with Klopp casting his eye over the player last summer too.

And with the player able to further his game alongside the player he is compared to, it is a transfer that would make a great deal of sense.

For Liverpool, it could also grant them the perfect succession plan for Thiago. The 31-year-old has not at his best this season and has also had time on the sidelines through injury.

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