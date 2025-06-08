Liverpool gifted dream striker transfer to join Wirtz as Chelsea ‘hesitancy’ opens door

A gap in valuations between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike has presented Liverpool with a golden opportunity to pinch the transfer, with the Blues now strongly considering a move for an alternative, cheaper option instead.

A number of Premier League sides are all in the market for new centre forwards this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and Arsenal all actively pursuing new number nines to lead the line next season. And while the Blues have already brought in one top marksman in Liam Delap, they are far from done and have also been actively involved in talks over a deal for Frankfurt star Ekitike, too.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is considered one of the brightest attacking talents in the world game, having scored an impressive 22 goals, adding 12 assists, from 48 appearances this season. Contributing a G/A every 107.17 minutes of action, it is easy to see why the Ekitike is a player in such high demand.

Having held talks over a deal for the France Under-21 international, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday how Ekitike was one of four big-name signings the Blues were in a hurry to secure before UEFA’s mini deadline of June 10 ahead of the Club World Cup.

However, while extensive talks between the Blues and Frankfurt have been held, a new update from BILD claims Chelsea are ‘suddenly hesitating’ in the race to sign Ekitike in what has also been described as a boost to Liverpool’s chances of landing the star.

Indeed, the main cause for alarm at Stamford Bridge is the Bundesliga side’s demands to hold out for their €100m (£84.3m, $114m) valuation of the 22-year-old – a fee which the Blues consider too high.

They claim Chelsea officials value the Frenchman ‘more in the €80m range’ – a €20m (£17m) gap in their valuations – and the Blues ‘have other stars on their wishlist’ if a deal can’t be struck.

Furthermore, as it stands, ‘no Chelsea official contacted Eintracht or even put forward an offer’ as of the start of the weekend and that the Blues’ ‘top brass are apparently still discussing’ the prospect of a possible offer.

Hugo Ekitike: Chelsea target Plan B; door open for Liverpool

Indeed, reports on Saturday claimed the other name in the frame for Chelsea was Brighton’s Joao Pedro, with Fabrizio Romano having confirmed the striker is now open to leaving Brighton this summer.

And while Newcastle are currently leading that race for the Brazilian, who scored 10 goals in 27 league games in the 2024/25 season, their interest could yet be challenged by Chelsea if Frankfurt refuse to budge on their valuation of Ekitike.

Pedro, by contrast, is likely to be able to leave for a fee of around £60m this summer.

In turn, Chelsea’s refusal to meet the asking price for Ekitike could well serve the signing on a plate to Liverpool, who themselves have targeted the striker and would have the funds to bring the former PSG man and despite the imminent club-record signing of Florian Wirtz.

The intended sale of Darwin Nunez would further subsidise a Liverpool raid.

Indeed, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed at the end of May that Ekitike is still a major target for Liverpool this summer, posting on X: ‘The next big target from the Bundesliga: Understand FC Liverpool are now seriously in the race for Hugo Ekitike! Talks have taken place. Slot/Edwards keen on him.

The biggest rival at the moment: Chelsea. Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer. Markus Krösche still demand €100 million.’

Liverpool plan to close Wirtz deal first; Chelsea lodge final Maignan bid

Before Liverpool launch any counter move for Ekitike, it’s claimed they will first look to wrap up the signing of Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

On that front, a new report on Sunday morning has revealed the 22-year-old playmaker’s move to Anfield can now be ‘considered done’, with details emerging of the staggering total costs the move will cost owners FSG and with a potential date of his medical also coming to light.

Chelsea have also been busy adding to their squad this summer, having already struck a £30m deal with Ipswich for Delap.

The Blues also want to strengthen in the goalkeeper department and, per Fabrizio Romano, have now lodged a final offer with AC Milan for the signing of Mike Maignan, with details emerging of when they can expect to finalise his signing.

