Liverpool given £70m keeper go-ahead as Roma line-up replacement

Liverpool target Alisson may have moved a step closer to a move to Anfield as Roma are lining up his potential replacement.

A report on French website L’Equipe states that Roma have already started looking at replacements for the 25-year-old Brazil star as the Reds close in on his signature.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been strongly linked with a huge £70million move for the highly-rated stopper, a figure which would smash the world transfer record for a goalkeeper.

The report goes on to state that Roma are open to selling Alisson and that they are preparing for his departure by monitoring Toulouse teenager Alban Lafont.

It is thought, however, that the Italian giants will have to lower their asking price to tempt clubs into making a bid for Alisson.

Loris Karius is currently Liverpool first-choice stopper and has improved throughout the course of the season after Klopp finally decided on a regular No.1.

It is thought that if Karius continues his current rate of progress that Liverpool may instead opt to bring in a new keeper to compete with the German rather than replace him – particularly if Roma continue to demand such a high fee for Alisson.

All that adds up to a bleak future for Simon Mignolet at Anfield, with the Belgian almost certain to move on in the summer.

