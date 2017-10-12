Liverpool lifted as Juventus rule out January move for Can

Emre Can’s hopes of a move to Juventus could be on the wane after reports in the Italian media suggested the Serie A champions have three alternative midfield targets.

The Serie A giants are keen on the Reds midfielder and having seen a bid for him rejected in the summer, were expected to come back in for him in January.

But with Can falling out of contract next summer, Juventus would rather wait to try and sign the player on a free, as opposed paying a hefty fee to sign him in the winter window, reports Calciomercato.

Having been stung by paying over the odds for players in the past, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has adopted a ‘low investment, high returns’ policy for the club over recent years – and intends to continue doing so.

With Liverpool still likely to demand a minimum of £15million for Can in January, Juventus are reported to have lined up three other midfield options, with Leon Goretzka of Schalke, Monaco’s Fabinho and Roma enforcer Kevin Strootman all in their sights.

Furthermore, Juve also signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors this summer, the midfielder signed as part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez back to his homeland.

Juventus have huge hopes over Bentancur, with the all-action Uruguayan midfielder cut from the same cloth as Can and making an impressive start to life in Turin.

The apparent decision of Juventus not to sign Can in January will give Liverpool fresh hope they could keep the player beyond his current arrangement, with the Germany star become a regular under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Discussing Juventus’ interest in him earlier this week, Can said: “It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool.

“My agent takes care of the rest. The Premier League is the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.

“You never know what will happen. And I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp plans.