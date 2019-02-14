Liverpool given clear run to sign £50m Brazilian in summer deal

Liverpool have reportedly been given a clear run to sign Barcelona winger Malcom this summer as interest from China has waned.

Chinese Super League clubs Dalian Yifang and Shanghai SIPG had both shown an interest in the 21-year-old in January, along with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp has been a known admirer of the former Bordeaux star for some time and will have been alerted to the news that Dalian and Shanghai have ditched their interest in Malcom due to the tax involved in signing the player.

The report on Le10 Sport also claims that Dalian decided that the cheaper option of Napoli star Marek Hamsik, who has been a target himself for Liverpool in the past, represented a better deal.

Malcom has struggled to earn a regular first-team place at the Nou Camp since his €41million switch from Ligue 1 last summer, making just seven LaLiga appearances so far this season.

Spurs were thought to have been close to a deal for the player in January but that never materialised and Barca are thought to value Malcom at £50m – as they look to make a profit on the player despite his stock falling.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!