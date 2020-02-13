Liverpool have been set a deadline if they want to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for what would be considered a bargain price.

Werner has been in outstanding form RB Leipzig this term, having scored 20 goals and added six assists while appearing in every league game this season.

Such form has helped his side to mount a charge for the Bundesliga title, while Werner’s tally for the overall season stands at 25 goals in 30 appearances.

But if Liverpool are to pursue a deal worth up to £50.5 million for the 23-year-old, they will need to do so before the end of April.

Werner has been a long-time target for the Reds and on Wednesday, Bild stated that Jurgen Klopp was keen on getting a deal done this summer.

The forward is said to “perfectly complement” Klopp’s current attacking options, and with a release clause of between €55 million and €60 million included in the contract he signed in August, it would be a relative bargain.

Any fee clubs would pay for Werner, based on this clause, would be dependent on Leipzig’s final position in the Bundesliga however.

This is similar to the situation with Naby Keita, when the Anfield outfit agreed a deal with the German club in 2017, with their sixth-placed finish eventually making this worth £52.75 million.

However, according to Bild‘s Christian Falk, the Reds would need to secure a deal before the end of April.

Those are the terms in Werner’s contract, with the release clause seemingly set to expire before the end of the season.

That gives Klopp just two-and-a-half months to decide on whether the Germany international is their preferred target, or whether a move for Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho makes more sense.

The 19-year-old is expected to return to England this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United favourites for his signature, but it would appear that the player himself is favouring a move to Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men offered a higher salary.

But the Athletic’s James Pearce has described a deal for Werner as “more likely,” as he “can’t see Liverpool paying £100m+” for Sancho.

Read more: Arsenal are looking to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new contract amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, a report claims.