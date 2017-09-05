Liverpool given hope of Keita arriving earlier than expected

Naby Keita could move to Liverpool as soon as January, according to a Bundesliga expert.

The Reds announced last week that they had reached an agreement to bring long-term target Keita to Anfield next summer, with Liverpool paying RB Leipzig a premium on top of the player’s release clause to finalise the transfer.

German newspaper Bild said Liverpool will pay €75million (£69.4million) should Leipzig qualify for next season’s Champions League, €70million (£64.8million) if Leipzig secure a Europa League place, or €65million (£60.2million) should they fail to earn a place in Europe.

However, with the deal set to officially go through on July 1, 2018, Liverpool look like they’ll have to wait to see the potential club record signing in a Reds shirt.

However, Bundesliga expert Lee Price told The Sun the deal could yet go through in January: “As I revealed back in June, Keita had agreed terms with Liverpool long ago, and it was just Leipzig playing hard ball.

“Cornered by his release clause of £48m kicking in next summer, the German club always knew that they’d have to come to an agreement this summer to maximise their income, hence charging Liverpool a premium to do the deal now.

“This makes sense for all parties – unless Keita picks up an injury.

“There is a chance, depending on Leipzig’s domestic and Champions League progress, that Liverpool could pay a further premium to capture the midfielder in January.

“The deal also suits the Reds, as it safeguards them against Emre Can’s expiring contract – with the German expected to complete a move to Juventus at the end of the season.”

Liverpool brought in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah this summer, but it is the arrival of Keita which is seemingly most exciting Liverpool fans.

Discussing his move to Anfield, the Guinea midfielder told the club’s official site: “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”