Liverpool given huge keeper boost as target makes move ‘top priority’

Liverpool’s pursuit of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has been given a huge boost with the news that the Roma star wants to make a move to Anfield his ‘top priority.’

Current Anfield stoppers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to fully impress Reds chief Jurgen Klopp that they are worthy of the number one spot in the long term, leading the club to look elsewhere for an alternative.

And Sunday Mirror sources in Brazil claim that Alisson favours a move to Anfield – even though Real Madrid and PSG are also said to be chasing the 25-year-old.

Brazilian site UOL Esporte’s are now sure that the Roma ace is closing in on a summer switch to Merseyside.

Alisson has kept an 14 clean sheets from 32 appearances so far this season and pundit Owen Hargreaves claims that he is ‘exceptional’.

“He’s brilliant,” Hargreaves said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “Everybody is raving about Ederson, another Brazilian goalkeeper… these two players are exceptional.”

