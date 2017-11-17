Liverpool given big boost in chances of landing Stefan De Vrij

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of a star Serie A defender as contract talks have once again stalled.

Reports over the past few days have suggested that Lazio defender ​Stefan de Vrij has agreed a new deal to extend his current contract, which expires in summer 2018.

The latest offer from Lazio is expected to last until June 2020 and would see the Dutchman earn around £2.5million a year, excluding bonuses.

According to Calciomercato.com, De Vrij has agreed to all the terms of the contract except his wages, which he wants the Rome-based club to increase.

Lazio are reluctant to agree to raising his wages, but would be willing to do so if De Vrij would accept a higher minimum release clause, something the former Feyenoord man is apparently not keen on.

Juventus are tracking the 25-year-old closely, with director Beppe Marotta declaring that the Bianconeri will strengthen their defence and are monitoring the possibility of signing him on a free.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.