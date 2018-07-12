Liverpool lifted as Fekir forces Lyon to discuss restructured deal

Nabil Fekir has contacted his club Lyon to make it clear he still wishes to make a dream move to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

Lyon said in a statement at the time: “Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with the Liverpool club and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation tonight at 20h.

“Although the club Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted soon to be able to count on the presence of his captain who is a leading rookie for this season 2018/2019 during which the club will play the Champions League being in the 3rd hat of the draw.”

But according to the Daily Mirror, the France star has reached an agreement that Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas will at least reopen talks with Liverpool over resurrecting the transfer, amid claims the deal could still go through on different terms.

It’s claimed Fekir – who is likely to start Sunday’s World Cup final against Croatia on the bench – is still determined to make the “dream transfer” to Anfield and has met with his agent twice during the finals to try and keep the deal alive.

As it stands, Liverpool will not pay the £53million previously agreed with Lyon, and with Aulas unlikely to suffer the embarrassment of selling at a reduced cost, the two clubs could discuss a restructuring of the deal and how payments will be made.

Liverpool could also send players on loan to the Ligue 1 side to help reduce their outlay – Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge being two contenders to join Lyon on loan – while pre-season friendlies between the side could be arranged as well.

However, the Mirror reckons a restructuring of the payments looks most likely. Liverpool had been due to pay the bulk of the £53million fee up front. But it’s now believed a deal could be now be agreed that would see the Reds pay the fee over the full length of his contract – which was agreed at five years on around £120,000 a week – and depending on his continuing fitness.

Either way, Fekir’s agent is aware of Liverpool’s position, and they have made very clear to the Lyon president the player still wants a move.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.