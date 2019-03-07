Liverpool have seemingly been given a further boost over their hopes of signing Timo Werner this summer after RB Leipzig identified a Chelsea striker as a potential replacement.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been continually linked with the 22-year-old forward since last summer, though their hopes looked to have suffered a blow when it was reported that Bayern had already agreed personal terms with the player.

However, it was reported on Wednesday by Bild that Bayern want to instead tie Poland striker Robert Lewandowski down to a new deal to underline his status as their undisputed frontline striker – with the Bundesliga giants instead prioritising other areas of their side to strengthen.

That has seemingly left Liverpool as clear frontrunners to sign the Germany international and, after learning the player will command a fee of around €60million (£51.2m), the Reds are unlikely to be deterred as they bid to bring in a quality replacement for the departing Daniel Sturridge.

While Leipzig still hope to convince Werner to sign a new deal, the Bundesliga side are scouring the market for a potential replacement and, according to The Sun, they have identified Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as their No 1 target.

The 21-year-old England striker has found himself a man in demand this season, having netted an impressive 21 times during 31 matches for Aston Villa in the Championship, leading to January interest from Wolves.

Bizarrely The Sun claims Leipzig hope to poach Abraham for a fee of around £20million – a slight disparity from the £50m fee being placed on Abraham’s head earlier this year.

Leipzig have shown a tendency in the past to raid English football for some top young talents with Emile Smith Rowe, Ademola Lookman and Oliver Burke all making permanent or loan moves in recent seasons.

However, while they may have to stump up more than £20million if they want to add Abraham to that list, it will at least give Liverpool further encouragement that Leipzig are indeed planning for life after Werner.