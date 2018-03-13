Liverpool given nod to move for £50m Italy midfielder

Liverpool have seemingly been given the go-ahead to make a move for Napoli’s Italy international midfielder Jorginho.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the top midfield talents in Serie A since moving to Naples from Verona in 2014 and has won three senior caps for Italy.

It had been thought that Napoli were not prepared to part company with a player they value at at least £50million, but Corriere dello Sport reports that the Serie A giants have agreed terms with a potential replacement in Sampdoria youngster Lucas Torreira, ahead of a potential €25million summer deal.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos, however, believes Uruguayan Torreira would initially arrive as a back-up to his client and that “they not looking for anything” should there be any interest.

However, Santos added that Jorginho would be forced to “evaluate” his options if Napoli were to accept an offer for his services.

Santos had previously admitted that Jorginho “could be sacrificed to make way” if Torreira did arrive – news that will be music to Liverpool’s ears.

The Napoli star is seen as a straight swap for Emre Can, who has been strongly tipped to join Juventus on a free transfer fee this summer.

However, Bayern Munich have since emerged as a potential destination for the Germany international, while there is still the slim chance that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could convince the player to sign a new deal at Anfield and thus negate the need for splashing out £50m on Jorginho.emre ca