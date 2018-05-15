Liverpool eye Inter star as they weigh up huge Salah offer from Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly giving serious thought to selling Mo Salah to Real Madrid for £88million plus two players in exchange.

The Reds have so far been playing hardball over Real’s attempts to sign the prolific Egypt forward, as the two clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League final on May 26.

But Don Balon claims Liverpool have requested that goalkeeper Keylor Navas and young midfielder Dani Ceballos move to Anfield as part of the deal, should they decide to cash-in on Salah.

A separate report from the same source states that Jurgen Klopp is lining up Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi as a potential replacement for his star man – should Salah’s head be completely turned by the Spanish giants.

Icardi, 25, has scored an impressive 99 goals in 157 Serie A appearances for Inter and has the ability to play in Klopp’s favoured 4-3-3 attacking formation.

In terms of the two players Liverpool are after in exchange, Navas would no doubt provide an upgrade over Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet – with the latter being tipped to move on this summer as the Reds eye a new long-term No.1.

Ceballos, meanwhile, has struggled to establish himself at The Benabeu, despite being considered as one of Spanish football’s brightest young talents.

The 21-year-old joined Real from Sevilla for €18million last summer but has made 12 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Klopp, however, gave little away when asked about Liverpool’s transfer intentions this summer – but has admitted he fully expects to strengthen his squad.

