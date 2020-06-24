Liverpool glide towards title with dominant win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool were back to their scintillating best as they took a huge step towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

The Reds had returned to action with a goalless draw at Goodison Park against rivals Everton. Upon their return to Anfield, though, Jurgen Klopp’s men were in much better form.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave them the lead in the first half with a well-taken free kick. The advantage was doubled just before the break, when Mohamed Salah slotted the ball home from inside the box for his 15th goal in 15 home league games this season.

The goals kept getting better. In the second half, Fabinho let fly with a rocket from outside the box to make it 3-0. And Sadio Mane added to it a quarter of an hour later, finishing off a fluid attacking move.

The result means Liverpool just need two points to confirm their first league title in 30 years.