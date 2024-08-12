Liverpool go above and beyond to seal Zubimendi transfer, as Real Sociedad move to block Merino to Arsenal

The latest from Spain has claimed Liverpool will wrap up a move for Martin Zubimendi before Arsenal can sign Mikel Merino, and Real Sociedad’s determination to retain one of their star midfielders could bode badly for the Gunners.

Real Sociedad are presiding over a difficult summer window that could soon become a whole lot worse. The LaLiga side have already lost centre-back and Euro 2024 winner, Robin Le Normand, to Atletico Madrid.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Liverpool have identified Zubimendi as the perfect player to anchor Liverpool’s midfield and Arsenal are chasing Merino.

The Gunners have already agreed a four-year contract running until 2028 with Merino. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and as such, his asking price has been cut from €50m to approximately €30m.

Fabrizio Romano declared Arsenal were deep in discussions with Real Sociedad regarding the transfer fee and payment terms.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, is expected to give the green light to joining Liverpool and becoming their regular starter in the deep-lying playmaker position.

Reports in Spain claim Liverpool are fully prepared to activate Zubimendi’s €60m release clause.

The Reds have previously shown a willingness to pay release clauses after using that method to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer.

Basque outlet Noticias De Gipuzkoa have kept on top of both Zubimendi and Merino’s potential transfers to the Premier League. The publication is based in the city of San Sebastian where Real Sociedad reside.

They recently confirmed Real Sociedad have initiated a plan to retain both players by offering to make them the two highest paid stars at the club.

However, it was acknowledged that move may be too little too late. Furthermore, the wages Merino would receive at Arsenal and Zubimendi at Liverpool would be far higher than what Real Sociedad are offering anyway.

Liverpool raise salary offer for Zubimendi; transfer now expected

According to a fresh update from the Basque outlet, Liverpool have upped the ante even further by raising their salary offer for Zubimendi.

The report also states that ‘everything seems to indicate that the Zubimendi [transfer] will be resolved first due to the fact that he has a deadline.’

The deadline reportedly relates to Liverpool making Real Sociedad aware they want confirmation on the move one way or another very shortly.

The new season is less than a week away and with Liverpool yet to sign anyone, the club want a speedy resolution to give themselves time to sign an alternative if required.

But if Zubimendi’s move does cross the line first as the report suggests, Real Sociedad would then be doubly determined to hang on to Merino.

Real Sociedad’s worst nightmares coming true

Nonetheless, Noticias De Gipuzkoa go on to state the likeliest outcome is Merino will also leave, much to Arsenal’s delight.

The article added: ‘Real [Sociedad] will find themselves in an awkward situation because when Arsenal appear, they do not seem likely to let Merino down.

‘[Real Sociedad president Jokin] Aperribay is fully aware that he promised to negotiate both privately and publicly if the player asked him to.

‘No, there is no easy solution to the problem and the feeling that can be felt is that there is no good news for Real Sociedad.’

