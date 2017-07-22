Liverpool go extra mile as huge, final Naby Keita bid is prepared

Liverpool will reportedly submit a massive third-and-final bid of £75million for Naby Keita this weekend – with £40m to be paid up front.

The Reds have seen two bids of £58m and £66m rejected by the Bundesliga club, who have remain steadfast in their decision not to sell the 23-year-old.

Liverpool were thought to be ready to make a take-it-or-leave-it offer of £70m for the Guinean, but according to the Independent, Liverpool now plan to raise that to a staggering £75million, which, significantly, includes a substantial payment up front.

All big-money transfers are paid in instalments, but the report claims Liverpool plan to offer Leipzig £40million up front – a package which the paper believes could be “extremely persuasive” and could finally convince the Bundesliga side to sell.

Whether Leipzig are broken by Liverpool’s final offer remains to be seen, but with Keita able to leave for £48million next summer due to a release clause in his current contract, it could finally see the Reds land their man.

Jurgen Klopp has been regularly quizzed about Liverpool’s interest in the player during their Far East tour, and said earlier this week of their chase for Keita: “It’s the transfer market. Everything is open until August 31.

“I am not easy to frustrate. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t.”