Liverpool told they have ‘great chance’ of beating Man City to PL title but huge problem could shatter dreams

In an interview with TEAMtalk, Robbie Savage snubbed Arsenal and chose Liverpool as Manchester City’s biggest challenger for the Premier League title.

The Merseyside giants currently sit top of the table with 45 points, while Aston Villa are in second, trailing the Reds by two points.

The Cityzens currently occupy third place – five points adrift from Liverpool – while Arsenal are only below Pep Guardiola’s team on goal difference.

We are already more than halfway into the season and could be in for one of the most exciting title races for some time if the first half of the campaign is anything to go by.

When asked if Liverpool are serious title contenders this term, Planet Sport ambassaor Savage said: “They’ve got a great chance of winning the title.

“The reason being – they know how to win the league. The manager knows it, some of the players know it, they’ve already been the distance.

“If you look at Arsenal, I thought they might be Man City’s biggest challengers but now, after their last two defeats, I’m not sure.

“Arsenal haven’t been ‘the distance’ yet, but Liverpool have and that’s the big difference between them.

Salah absence could derail Liverpool’s title charge

While Savage is optimistic about Liverpool’s title chances, he does think that they could seriously miss Mohamed Salah when he goes to play for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Salah could potentially miss up to three games depending on how far Egypt get in the tournament.

Savage added: “The big question is, how much will Liverpool miss Mo Salah when he goes to play in the Africa Cup of Nations?

“He’ll be unavailable for the games against Bournemouth and Chelsea and if Egypt reach the final, he could miss Liverpool’s game against Arsenal at the beginning of February.

“Salah will be a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp and his team. For me, he’s one of the all-time Premier League greats considering the amount of goals he’s scored – not as a number nine but as a winger.

“He will be missed greatly in those two or three games – depending on how far Egypt go in AFCON.

“However, I do think Liverpool are Man City’s biggest title challengers due to the fact that they’ve been there, know how to win it, and have a brilliant manager.

“I think it’s between those two. I’ll stick with Man City as my favourites for now.”

Liverpool urged not to ‘bring in players for the sake of it’

We also asked Savage whether he thought Liverpool need to bring in any new signings this month, but he thinks that their squad is already strong enough for a title charge.

“It’s a great question, but if you look at Liverpool this season they have the best defence in the league and the second most potent attack.

“Salah might be going away to AFCON but you simply can’t replace him. I think Liverpool have enough cover in his position anyway.

“Their midfield – the way they’ve transformed it this season – has been brilliant.

“As for the defence, I know that Joel Matip is out injured but youngster Jarrell Quansah has shown he can do a good job.

“They’ve got the best defence, best attack. Who do Liverpool bring in? At the minute, I would argue that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need to bring anybody in right now.

“There’s no point bringing somebody in just for the sake of it, and they’ve already got a good chance of winning the title with the squad they have.”

