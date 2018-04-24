Liverpool great fears Salah might try too hard to beat Roma

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson fears Mo Salah may try too hard against Roma in the Reds’ Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Reds attacker Salah will spearhead Liverpool’s attack against the Serie A giants, fresh off winning the PFA Player of the Year award for his outstanding first campaign at Anfield.

The Egypt star has bagged a incredible 41 goals so far this season and goes up against a Roma side who sold him for just £30million last summer.

Lawrenson, however, has expressed concerns about Salah being overawed by the prospect of facing his old side.

“I do think Liverpool’s history probably gives the current team an edge over Roma in the two-legged semi-final,” he told the Daily Mirror.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

“It gives them a belief and there’s no doubt in my mind that Jurgen Klopp’s men will go through.

“They have got the beating of Roma and while, from what I’ve seen, the Italians will create chances and score goals, no-one will fancy facing a hyped-up ­Liverpool team full of energy and desire.

“My feeling is that if both teams play to their max then Liverpool will win. Simple as that.

“Will Mo Salah give it extra against his old club? The only danger is you can end up trying too hard.”

For their part, Roma have already outlined their plans to stop the flying winger.

“We won’t man-mark Salah, because we stopped Barcelona and Leo Messi with teamwork, so we can stop Salah the same way,” defender Kostas Manolas said of the Liverpool talisman.

“It won’t be easy, of course, but we are ready.”