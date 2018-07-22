Liverpool great urges Klopp to move for Atletico warhorse
Jurgen Klopp should abandon efforts to sign Domagoj Vida and try to sign an Atletico Madrid defensive stalwart instead, according to Liverpool great Steve Nicol.
Despite spending over £250million over the past 12 months, Liverpool are still being linked with transfer moves this summer, with a raid on Besiktas for Croatian defender Vida.
The World Cup finalist is likely to command a fee of around £20million as Klopp sees an extra central defensive option to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan.
However, Nicol – who won the Double with Liverpool in 1986 – has a bigger target in mind – and has urged Klopp to move for Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.
“Should Liverpool sign Vida? I would say no,” Nicol told ESPN.
“If I could right now, I would go to Atletico Madrid and get Diego Godin.
“He’s got another couple of seasons left in him and the guy is just an out-and-out defender who organises a defence.
If you think attracting Godin from Atletico might prove difficult, Nicol has a strong argument as to why a move could be possible.
“Liverpool got to the Champions League final last year – who got further last season, Liverpool or Atletico Madrid?” he added.
“How many times have Atletico Madrid won it? Zero. How many times have Liverpool won it? Five. It’s not a step down.”
