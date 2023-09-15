Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool get green light to complete dream Klopp signing; Brutal Man Utd rejection emerges

Liverpool have the ‘green light’ to complete a world class signing Jurgen Klopp will love, while a brutal Manchester United rejection has surfaced and Manchester City have stunned Brighton after forging a transfer agreement – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MIDFIELD SIGNING NO 5 TAKES SHAPE

Inter Milan are prepared to listen to offers for confirmed Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, and what’s brought about their change of heart has emerged.

Barella, 26, can stake a genuine claim to being among the world’s most complete central midfielders at present.

Barella is known for his relentless engine, though his technical abilities allow him to influence the game in the final third too.

Showcasing the Italy international’s quality, Barella was named Serie A’s best midfielder in the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns and was a Ballon d’Or nominee in 2021 and 2023.

What’s more, past comments from Reds boss Klopp suggest he’s fully aware of Barella’s talents.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Inter last year in which Barella was sidelined, Klopp spoke extremely highly of the midfielder.

“That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us,” said Klopp. “He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot.

“He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player.”

Liverpool heavily scouted Barella leading up to the summer window ahead of the much-anticipated midfield rebuild. A move did not come to pass, though the story might not end there despite Liverpool signing four brand new midfielders last summer.

Barella could complete midfield rebuild

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, Liverpool’s interest has not subsided. What’s more, Inter may now be willing to cash in on their midfield ace.

Il Romanista reported Liverpool continue to court Barella and have ‘never given up hope’ of bringing him to Anfield.

The Reds ‘remain vigilant’ on any transfer developments and it’s suggested the arrival of Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo will see Inter relax their stance on Barella.

A huge offer will still be required to prise Barella out of Inter. However, it’s claimed Liverpool may be prepared to splash the cash and if they do, Inter will give the green light to a sale. In the report’s words, Inter ‘would be ready to evaluate’ a serious offer from Liverpool.

Frattesi’s arrival is behind the change of stance, with the 23-year-old impressing since joining on loan with an obligation to buy. Frattesi bagged a brace as Italy beat Ukraine 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

He’s labelled the ‘ideal’ heir to Barella who could net Inter a fee in the region of £70m-£80m.

Liverpool have that kind of cash to spend if their failed £110m bid for Moises Caicedo is anything to go by. Ryan Gravenberch signed instead, though only cost a fraction of the price at €40m (approx. £34.3m).

MAN UTD STAR BRUTALLY REJECTED

Donny van de Beek was offered to Anderlecht over the summer, though the Belgian club snubbed the chance in favour of signing Mats Rits and Thomas Delaney (loan) instead. Anderlecht are coming off the back of a woeful 11th-placed finish last term, though didn’t believe Van de Beek would reverse their fortunes. (La Dernière Heure)

Mason Greenwood was urged to move to Spain by Jude Bellingham, according to Getafe boss Jose Bordalas. “Greenwood is friends with Bellingham, and he advised him to come to the Spanish league,” said Bordalas. (RadioMarca)

Joao Palhinha remains “open” to joining Bayern Munich in 2024 despite signing a bumper new contract with Fulham. (Florian Plettenberg)

Furthermore, Bayern fully intend to make a new bid for the Portuguese destroyer when the January window opens. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool will face competition from Juventus if they choose to reignite their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone. (Calciomercato)

MAN CITY BEAT BRIGHTON TO LEFT-BACK

Man City have struck an agreement in principle to sign Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco. The 19-year-old was courted by Brighton, though it’s City who now look primed to trigger Barco’s £8m release clause. (Germán García Grova)

Newcastle and Liverpool both saw proposals to sign Caglar Soyuncu rejected. The former Leicester centre-back instead chose to join Atletico Madrid as a free agent last summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Nottingham Forest frontman Emmanuel Dennis will travel to Turkey to complete a loan move to Istanbul Basaksehir. A medical has been booked, though the deal won’t contain an option to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd plans to replace Jadon Sancho with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could be hijacked by Newcastle. The Magpies are ‘following Williams’ situation closely’ and a release clause worth €50m (£42.9m) would make a deal straightforward. (Sport)

BARCELONA EYEING EX-EVERTON FLOP

Barcelona are exploring the free agent market to fill out their ranks and former Everton flop, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, is a surprise name on their radar. Gbamin’s Everton contract was terminated on September 2. (Sport)

Fenerbahce are sizing up Everton’s Andre Gomes ahead of the Turkish window closing later today. The Toffees are keen to get Gomes off their books. (Multiple reports in Turkey)

An alternative in Fenerbahce’s sights is Aston Villa’s Leander Dendoncker. (Sport Witness)

Man City went ‘all out’ to sign Barcelona wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, last summer. The 16-year-old already has two caps Spain’s senior side and scored his first goal during the 7-1 thumping of Georgia last week. Understandably, Barcelona refused to sell. (RadioMarca)

Liverpool have zero intention of terminating Thiago Alcantara’s contract and allowing him to join Trabzonspor before the Turkish deadline passes. Thiago can expect to feature heavily in Liverpool’s Europa League campaign this season. (Football Insider)