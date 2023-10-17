Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool green light to seal club-record €92m deal with Ukrainian swoop the trigger; Arsenal target quality Fiorentina star

Liverpool can sign Leroy Sane with his price now set and Bayern Munich eyeing his replacement, Arsenal are tracking a teenage star shining bright for Fiorentina, while Adrien Rabiot has responded to speculation linking him with the Gunners and Manchester United.

LEROY SANE WANTS TO LEAVE BAYERN AND JOIN LIVERPOOL

Liverpool hopes of signing Leroy Sane in 2024 are set to be given a serious lift amid claims the winger is keen to depart Bayern Munich and return to the Premier League.

The Merseysiders will likely need a new talisman come the summer window with Mohamed Salah strongly expected to depart Liverpool and seal a lucrative move to All-Ittihad that will make the Egyptian the highest-paid sportsman in world sport. The Saudi side reportedly plan to pay Salah wages of around £2.45m a week – almost twice the earnings of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

In the process, Liverpool can expect to pocket a huge £150m-plus deal for the 31-year-old, who currently has 192 goals in 315 games for the club.

Replacing him at Anfield will be no easy task, but reports in recent days claim Jurgen Klopp has already identified Sane as his No 1 target.

The former Manchester City man, similar in style and technique to Salah, has 45 goals in 144 appearances for Bayern; not quite on the same levels as the Egyptian.

Nonetheless, Klopp is intent on landing his man and while Thomas Tuchel has a good relationship with the player and would ideally like to keep him, Bayern know a sizeable offer will convince him to move on.

To that end, it’s reported Bayern Munich will cash in on the 27-year-old if Liverpool come forward with an £80m (€92m) bid – which would represent a new club-record deal for the Merseysiders.

Now, according to BILD, Sane wants Bayern to make clear their intentions for him beyond this season, by either rewarding him with a new deal or making clear they are willing to cash in on to Liverpool.

Liverpool lifted as Bayern eye Leroy Sane replacement in Viktor Tsygankov

And amid claims Bayern are both willing to cash in and that Sane himself would be willing to make the move to Anfield, BILD also claims Bayern have begun scouring the market for a would-be replacement.

To that end, the Bundesliga champions are keeping a close watch on Girona’s Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov.

The 25-year-old, who has 11 goals for his country from 47 caps, is enjoying an outstanding season with his club Girona. They are currently second in LaLiga with almost a quarter of the season gone, with Michel’s side having won seven and lost just one of their nine games to date.

That form has sparked suggestions in Spain that Girona could gatecrash the top four this season and remarkably secure Champions League football for next season.

However, with a number of their players thriving, it is little surprise to see a number of them linked with high-profile moves away. Indeed, Bayern have a strong focus on Tsygankov, with the attacker rated in the €30m bracket.

Per reports, Bayern would like the signing of the 25-year-old wrapped up prior to sanctioning any sale for Sane, but with Liverpool firmly on the latter’s trail, there is expected to be a big transfer merry-go-round next summer, with Salah’s move to Saudi the spur.

ADRIEN RABIOT RESPONDS TO ARSENAL, MAN UTD LINKS

Adrien Rabiot insists he is happy at Juventus amid growing reports he is to quit the Bianconeri on a free-transfer in 2024 and move to either Arsenal or Manchester United. (The Athletic)

Fulham are ready to rival Tottenham in the race to sign Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson with a major January bid planned for the Danish star. (various)

PSG are to this week offer Kylian Mbappe their final new contract offer in a bid to prevent their star man leaving on a free transfer in 2024, with Real Madrid and Manchester United among those keen. (Sport)

Barcelona are to begin talks with Frenkie de Jong over a new deal that will extend the long-term Man Utd target’s commitment to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have suffered a blow with summer signing Romeo Lavia still not fit to begin training with his ankle injury likely to sideline him until early December. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Liverpool are on the trail of Schalke star Assan Ouedraogo having been alerted by the €20m (£17m) exit clause in the 17-year-old’s deal. (Sky Deutschland)

BAYERN MUNICH CONSIDER SWOOP FOR KALVIN PHILLIPS

Bayern Munich remain keen to sign Joao Palhinha in January but will target a move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips if they can’t sign the Fulham man. (90min)

Real Madrid have been watching Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, who plays for Sunderland, with a view to possibly signing the teenager in 2024. (various)

Juventus remain keen on €30m (£26m) rated Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and plan to rival Atletico Madrid for his signature in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are keeping a close watch on the Saudi Arabia market in case there are any bargains to be had for any player who has failed to settle in the Middle East. (Sport)

Germany centre-back Malick Thiaw insists he plans to stay at AC Milan despite interest from Real Madrid and West Ham. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have initiated contact with Turkish giants Galatasaray as they try to snare lively winger Kerem Akturkoglu before London rivals Arsenal and West Ham. (various)

ARSENAL KEEN ON MOVE FOR MICHAEL KAYODE

Fiorentina are to reward highly-rated teenage right-back Michael Kayode with a new deal as a reward for his progress and to keep him out of Arsenal’s grasp amid reports the Gunners are planning a move to sign him. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted his admiration of both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo’s form – but has stopped short of confirming his plans to sign them permanently. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Mourinho is expected to leave Roma at the end of the season when his current deal expires with no talks on the agenda over extending his deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made clear his wish to take charge of Roma or Napoli when the time comes for him to return to coaching. (Corriere della Sera)

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to trigger a clause that extends Kouadio Kone’s contract at the club by a year so it runs until 2026 and making it that bit harder for suitors Liverpool to prise him away. (Rheinische Post)

AC Milan are among a few Serie A sides chasing a deal for unwanted Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in 2024 – but only if the price is right. (various)