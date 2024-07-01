Liverpool are looking to sign two Euro 2024 stars for a combined €60m, with Arne Slot settling on Alisson’s successor, Tottenham are in the mix to sign a €40m-rated Real Madrid attacker, while details of why Man Utd rejected Lazio’s opening rejected bid for Mason Greenwood have been revealed.

SLOT IN CLEAR TO BRING KIMMICH TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have stormed right to the front of the queue for Joshua Kimmich after strong reports suggested Arne Slot has given the green light to his bargain signing from Bayern Munich.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Slot stepping into the very sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season. And with the Dutchman given money to spend, the new Liverpool boss has set his sights on bringing in a new left-sided central defender and a holding midfielder top of his wishlist.

Now reports in Spain and Germany boldly claim his first new signing at Liverpool is falling into place in the form of Kimmich.

The versatile star is currently involved in his home country’s Euro 2024 campaign, where they have a tasty-looking quarter-final date with Spain next on the agenda.

However, his future at club level is expected to be sorted in the days that follow with Slot and Co closing on a deal for the 29-year-old star, who can operate either in a defensive midfield role or at right-back.

His deal at Bayern Munich is due to expire in summer 2025 and with the player open to moving on, the Bundesliga side have placed a €30m (£25.5m) fee on his head.

Their main rivals for a deal were both Barcelona and Manchester City, with new Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick especially keen to reunite with the player at Camp Nou.

However, Flick’s hopes of landing his former charge have now suffered a significant blow with Liverpool having ‘taken the lead’ in the race for his signature.

Per the report, Liverpool are prepared to meet Bayern’s asking price and will hand Kimmich an initial three-year deal worth around £100,000 per week.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes Mamardashvil as Alisson heir

Liverpool boss Slot is also eyeing a new goalkeeper on Anfield with both Caiomhin Kelleher pushing to leave and Adrian nearing a switch back to his first club, Real Betis.

Speculation also continues to hover around the future of Alisson Becker, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing Al-Nassr are continuing to push hard to sign the Brazilian.

His intention intends to stick with the Reds for another season at least, and his deal is not due to expire until 2027, a potential move away cannot be ruled out at some point in the not-so-distant future.

As a result, Slot is reportedly keen to bring in a top-class goalkeeper now, who can not only challenge Alisson for his first-team shirt, but also of whom can be trusted as a long-term heir.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024

And according to reports in Spain, the man at top of their wanted list is Valencia’s impressive Georgia stopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Newcastle have already seen a €25m offer for the Georgia No 1 knocked back this summer, with the Geordies now pushing through a move for Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest instead.

As a result, Liverpool will now push to try and sign the 23-year-old for themselves, with Los Che understood to be seeking a fee in the region of €30m for the stopper.

Mamardashvili has showcased his qualities during Georgia’s historic run to the last-16 of Euro 2024 this summer, with the keeper again catching the eye as his nation bowed out on Sunday against Spain. And while Mamardashvili was beaten four times by La Roja, the towering 6ft 6in keeper could hardly be faulted for any of the goals.

WEST HAM MOVE FOR €25M-RATED GEORGIA STAR

Liverpool target Stanislav Lobotka has confirmed his wish to leave Napoli and move to a bigger club, amid claims Barcelona are ready to launch an offer for his services. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Leny Yoro from Lille this summer, despite their current €40m (£34m) offer falling some way short of the French side’s €70m (£59.5m) valuation. (AS)

West Ham are ready to launch a firm offer to sign Metz forward Georges Mikautadze after scouts were left dazzled by the Georgian’s Euro 2024 performances. Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked for the €25m-rated striker. (Le10 Sport)

PSG are ready to shatter the world transfer record again by offering Barcelona a staggering €250m (£212.3m) for 16-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has dodged questions that he is a target for Borussia Dortmund by insisting “he is on holiday now” amid claims a deal to bring him to the Champions League finalists is being prepped. (Sky Germany)

Aston Villa have confirmed the double signing of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus. Unai Emery’s side will pay €8m for midfielder Barrenechea, playable in four financial years, plus a maximum of €3m add-ons; Iling-Junior, meanwhile, moves on a similar arrangement but for a fee of €14m, plus €3m in add-ons. The deal also means the move in the opposite direction of Douglas Luiz has cost the Bianconeri €28m, (various)

Chelsea are reportedly watching closely the situation around Artem Dovbyk with the Ukraine striker’s entourage still in talks over a move to Atletico Madrid. The captial club remain keen to strike a deal but are struggling to match Girona’s €40m (£34m) asking price. (various)

Manchester United have ramped up their quest to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer with talks over a transfer from Bayern Munich already having taken place. (Fabrizio Romano)

LAZIO HOLD MORE GREENWOOD TALKS AS MAN UTD REJECT OPENING BID

Lazio are continuing talks with Manchester United over a deal for Mason Greenwood after their opening offer of €20m, plus a 50% sell-on clause, was rejected. The Red Devils are seeking a minimum €40m for the 22-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Man Utd defender Raphael Varane, meanwhile, has promised Como a transfer answer in the next few days as he ponders his next career move. The 31-year-old also has offers on the table from Saudi Arabia and MLS. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is the subject of a ‘wild’ transfer approach from Fenerbahce with Jose Mourinho’s side looking to sign the Uruguayan on a season’s loan with the view to a permanent deal. (various)

Juventus are ready to rival Liverpool, Man Utd and Bayern Munich for the signing of Ademola Lookman this summer amid claims he can leave Atalanta for a fee of around €50m (£42.7m). (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are chasing a deal for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with Carlo Ancelotti seeing the former Liverpool target as an ideal replacement for Toni Kroos. (Sport)

Forgotten Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is closing on a free-transfer move to PSV Eindhoven, with his move set to save the Blaugrana €10m a year in wages. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa’is open to leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer amid claims he is the subject of a €25m approach from clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Marca)

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is a long-term admirer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori though the Reds are yet to make a firm approach to sign the €40m-rated Italy star. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM MAKE MOVE TO SIGN €40M-RATED REAL MADRID STAR DIAZ

Real Madrid plan to keep the rest of their forward line in place this summer after the exit of Joslelu to Al Gharafa with Carlo Ancelotti determined to keep reported Liverpool targets Arda Guler and Rodrygo Goes at the Bernabeu. (various)

The reigning European champions, however, are considering an approach from Tottenham who are keen to sign Brahim Diaz, with the Moroccan attacker valued in the €40m (£34m) mark. (Foot Mercato)

AC Milan are ready to chase the signing of Roma striker Tammy Abraham, also wanted by Aston Villa and West Ham this summer, if their pursuit for Joshua Zirkzee – strongly linked with Manchester United – fails. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona remain unsure about pursuing a deal for Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams with a number of club directors at the Blaugrana uncertain of his credentials to play at the very top. (Sport)

Valencia are close to finalising a deal to sign Luis Rioja from Real Madrid in the coming days, with a deal likely to go through for just €2m. (AS)

Celta Vigo are ready to offer former Liverpool man Iago Aspas a deal at the club for as long as he likes, with the veteran forward turning the ripe old age of 37 this summer. (various)

Manchester United could reportedly try and tempt Napoli into the sale of Victor Osimhen by offering the Serie A outfit Rasmus Hojlund as part of a high-profile swap deal. (Tuttosport)