Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Newcastle clash
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will return to training on Christmas Eve and could be back in the Liverpool side against Newcastle.
The 20-year-old has missed the last two games with a foot injury sustained in the memorable 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli, with Klopp hit by a string of injuries to key defenders.
With Joe Gomez (leg) and Joel Matip (collarbone) also sidelined, Klopp turned to Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner at right-back against Man United and Wolves respectively.
Newcastle head to Merseyside on Wednesday, and ahead of the match Klopp provided an update on the fitness of his squad – including news on Naby Keita.
“Trent is back in full training, we will see,” he told reporters at Melwood.
“Nothing new yet [with Keita] because it’s pretty early today. Nobody said he’s not in training, I would expect him back today.”
As for Gomez and Matip, who are both expected to be out until mid-January, Klopp added that there was “no news on that front, they are still out.”