Liverpool handed double boost in bid to land €165m summer targets

Liverpool appear to have been handed a double transfer boost in their hopes of landing two major targets this summer.

Reports in Don Balon claim that Juventus are willing to sell Reds target Paulo Dybala, if they can convince Real Madrid to part company with playmaker Isco.

The Italian giants are reportedly prepared to spend up to €150million to sign the Spain star, who is rumoured to be one a number of Real stars expected to be sold in a major squad overhaul at the Bernabeu this summer.

Dybala’s form for Juventus has tailed off in recent months and it’s suggested that they could now accept an offer of just €125million (£110million) for the Argentinian forward.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also reports that Real president Florentino Perez has opened talks with Liverpool over the sale of Dani Ceballos.

It is suggested that the Spanish champions want as much as €40m for a player they bought for just €16.5m 12 months ago.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has made just 9 La Liga appearances for Real this season, scoring twice.

