Liverpool handed fresh warning over signing serial title winner

Liverpool have been warned away from Kingsley Coman by Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, who nevertheless hinted that they have a limit when it comes to his salary.

Coman has been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool in recent weeks as they look to replenish their attack. Doubts continue to linger about the futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, both of whom turn 30 next year. Salah was the only member of their famous front three to reach his usual levels in 2020-21.

Diogo Jota showed that a new signing can breathe new life into their attack after his move from Wolves. Therefore, they may look for another attacking signing.

Coman could be their man, with reports late last month suggesting they had already made an opening offer.

Only two years remain on Coman’s contract with Bayern, so he may be starting to consider his options. He has an extraordinary record of winning the league title in every season of his career, between spells with PSG, Juventus and his current employers.

The winger will be looking to continue that record if he moves away, and 2019-20 champions Liverpool would hope to benefit.

However, Bayern CEO Kahn has now revealed that the Bundesliga giants are in talks with Coman and his teammate Leon Goretzka over new contracts. He appeared to indicate that a transfer away was unlikely, but did over a glimmer of hope to Liverpool if they cannot afford his salary demands.

“We’re in talks with Goretzka and Coman,” Kahn said (via the Mirror). “Absolute top players want to be paid accordingly; we’re not naive about that.

“That’s perfectly fine. With us, there is a limit, which is very clearly defined.

“With [David] Alaba, you saw that at a certain point, we were no longer willing to go further. We don’t push into salary regions that don’t suit FC Bayern.

“We are in very, very good talks with both players. I am optimistic. We have a great package to offer here.

“They always have the chance to win big titles with us and can help shape an era.”

Still only 25 years old, Coman can play on either wing – usually the left – or in behind the striker. His versatility could make him a major asset to Jurgen Klopp. However, Liverpool might have to act fast if they want to sign the Frenchman before Bayern tie him down to a longer contract.

Even in his current contractual situation, the Munich-based club believe he is still worth a nine-figure sum. Therefore, Liverpool will have to get more serious if they really want him.

Liverpool urged to sign Coman

One man who would think Liverpool should speed up their pursuit of Coman is pundit Kevin Campbell.

He recently told Football Insider that the Bayern attacker would be a brilliant signing for Klopp.

“Liverpool have had very good players in Shaqiri and the Origi but they want somebody in who can really do something,” he said.

“They need somebody who can really change a game and Coman has proven he can do that. He is a brilliant player and he can hurt teams.

“Yes, he is another wide-forward but he is different to what they have got at the moment. Coman drives at teams. He is hungry to run in behind and hurt teams.

“If that deal was to happen, wow, it would be worrying for the rest of the Premier League.”

