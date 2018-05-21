Liverpool handed huge boost ahead of CL final as key man returns

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League final on Saturday as a key man has returned to training.

The Reds travel to Kiev to face Real Madrid in Saturday’s final, and have been boosted by the return of midfielder Emre Can.

Can has not featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side since their 5-0 win over Watford back in the middle of March, having been absent with a back problem.

He missed 11 games during his time on the sideline, which has ensured he missed out on the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Can underwent medical assessments in Marbella last week before joining up with the squad and training in front of the media on Monday at Anfield.

Widespread speculation has suggested that the 24-year-old will join Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Turin-based paper Tuttosport even claimed that Juventus will formally announce the deal on Sunday and after Liverpool’s involvement in the final.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport:

How Man United took a leaf out of Roger Federer’s book during 2008 UCL (Tennis365)

Ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, an exclusive chat with 2016 winner Chris Wood (Golf365)

Quiz! Test your Monaco Grand Prix knowledge (PlanetF1)

The top five most impactful innings of IPL 2018’s round-robin phase (Cricket365)