Liverpool handed huge boost as Egypt coach makes call on Salah

Liverpool may be handed a huge boost in their title hopes as Mo Salah looks set to miss international duty, a report claims.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side currently sit one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as we enter the closing stages of the season with nine games remaining.

Salah will be key for the Reds’ hopes of winning a first title since 1990, with Burnley at home and Fulham away to come before the international break.

A report from the Daily Mail hands Liverpool a boost, as Salah will reportedly be allowed to ‘relax for two weeks before they turn onto the home straight’.

Egypt play Niger on March 22 in an Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifier before facing Nigeria in a friendly on March 26 – games which Salah would normally partake in.

Had he played in both games, Salah would have racked up over 9,000 miles of travelling, but Egypt boss Javier Aguirre has decided to allow him to rest and will not call him up.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!