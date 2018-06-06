Liverpool handed huge boost as Lyon find replacement for €70m target

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a €70m Lyon star as the Ligue 1 club have reportedly found his replacement.

A report from the Express earlier on Wednesday suggested that Jurgen Klopp is confident of tying up a deal for Nabil Fekir before the World Cup.

Their claims are backed up by French outlet SFR Sport, who state that the Ligue 1 club have already made plans regarding his replacement.

Lyon are reportedly going to play Houssem Aouar – ironically a reported Liverpool target – in his position next season.

In addition to this, they are going to reward Aouar with the with a new five-year deal which will likely include a pay hike, as well as the chance to play in the more advanced No.10 role.

Fekir meanwhile has emerged as a major summer target for the Reds and reports on Sunday suggested the player had flown to England to put the seal on a proposed €70million switch.

“Liverpool’s interest exists, but for now nothing is done,” he told Sky Sports yesterday. “The transfer window is long. Other clubs could show interest.

“Talks with Liverpool will only happen when there is an agreement with Lyon and Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light.”

