Man Utd’s Fekir verdict hands Liverpool a timely boost

Manchester United have decided against signing Lyon playmaker and Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, according to reports.

Liverpool had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances.

Lyon said in a statement at the time: “Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with the Liverpool club and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation tonight at 20h.

“Although the club Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted soon to be able to count on the presence of his captain who is a leading rookie for this season 2018/2019 during which the club will play the Champions League being in the 3rd hat of the draw.”

Then reports during the World Cup claimed that Man Utd could now be an option for Fekir with the Red Devils willing to meet Lyon’s asking price for the France international.

However, the Manchester Evening News say that manager Jose Mourinho has decided against a move for Fekir with attacking players off his shopping list this summer.

Fekir’s agent has previously claimed that the deal with Liverpool is not dead in the water with a transfer this summer still a possibility.

Despite that, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has continued to pour cold water on speculation that he could move to Anfield.