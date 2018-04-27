Liverpool handed serious Sadio Mane concern ahead of Roma return

Liverpool have received a Champions League injury scare after winger Sadio Mane was pictured at a hospital on Thursday.

The Senegal star missed training on Wednesday and instead headed to the Spire hospital in the city for a scan on a thigh problem he picked up during the 5-2 midweek mauling of Roma.

That news led to immediate concerns that he could miss the semi-final return leg in Rome next Wednesday – adding to the already alarming injury issues that the Reds have ahead of that game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled for the remainder of the season, and the World Cup, with a medial ligament injury, while Joel Matip is also out until next campaign and Emre Can and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.

However, after getting tests, Anfield medics believe Mane’s problem is not too serious – although he is expected to miss the weekend clash with Stoke as he takes time to recover, as reported in the Daily Mirror.



The news will be a huge relief to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters, who would have feared the worst when Mane failed to appear in training images from Melwood.

The winger returned to the training ground in the early afternoon to begin his treatment programme and told onlookers that the problem wasn’t serious and that he should be fine for the game against Roma.

There is also better news on Lallana, who is expected to resume full traing next week after a spell of rehabilitation work in South Africa.

The England star is expected to the first-team squad before the end of the Premier League season – giving him hope of featuring in the Champions League final should Liverpool, as expected, reach it and the World Cup in Russia.

