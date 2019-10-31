Liverpool are said to be in talks over a cunning plan to sign a prized transfer target – and beat Manchester United to his signature in the process.

Timo Werner has been the standout performer for RB Leipzig during their incredible rise in recent times, contributing 68 goals from his 124 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga high-flyers.

His displays have seen the 23-year-old become the undisputed number one choice at center-forward for his country, and has attracted interest from all corners of Europe for his signature.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been touted as the likeliest of suitors from the Premier League’s perspective, but now a report from the Daily Express claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have conjured up a plan to ensure they win the race for his signature.

As per the report, Liverpool plan to sign the £50m-rated Germany star in January, before loaning the striker back to Leipzig for the remainder of the season.

At the same time, the Reds will hand Leipzig a large portion of his asking price up front, ensuring the Bundesliga outfit have ample time to shop around for his replacement – and it’s believed this tactic could help them win the race for the in-demand striker.

Liverpool employed a similar tactic when they swooped on Leipzig to sign Werner’s close friend Naby Keita in summer 2018, with the Guinean midfielder making no secret of his wish to be one day be reunited with the striker.

Back in Autumn 2017, Liverpool came to a pre-transfer arrangement with Leipzig to sign Keita the following summer, with all the arrangements around the deal concluded well in advance of the player actually moving to Anfield.

Transfer expert Ian McGarry, speaking on Reach Plc’s Transfer Window podcast, said: “Interestingly, one of the things we’ve also been told with regards to a potential deal.

“Werner was extremely disappointed that his move to Bayern Munich effectively broke down disappeared into the ether and he’s been quite unhappy since.

“Well, Liverpool are trying to make that a bit better for both the player and his club.

“It has been suggested that Liverpool would buy the player in the January window and then he would be loaned back for the remainder of the Bundesliga season allowing RB Leipzig to get a good five months out of the player and to put the disappointment of the Bayern Munich transfer disintegrating behind him.”

McGarry is also adamant that talks between Leipzig and Liverpool are already well underway.

“Timo Werner is a target for Manchester United and Liverpool in the January window but it may be the summer before he actually makes the move,” McGarry continued.

“Raphael [Honigstein] told us that it was widely believed the player has a recision clause in his contract but no-one as of yet knows what it is.

“What we can tell you on the transfer window today is that Liverpool have begun the process of formal negotiations with RB Leipzig for the player’s transfer.

“We understand that contact has been made and indeed is ongoing between Liverpool and the German Bundesliga side and that Werner himself is keen for a move to Anfield.

“Of course, he would link up with countryman Jurgen Klopp.”

