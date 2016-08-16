Liverpool have £25m bid for Gladbach star rejected – report

Liverpool’s £25million offer for midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has been rejected by Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp has been tracking the Germany Under-21 international all summer and the club submitted their approach for the player over the weekend.

However, Monchengladbach – who sold midfielder Granit Xhaka to Arsenal earlier this summer for £34million – have rejected the offer, with The Sun claiming they have told the Reds not to bother coming back with an improved bid.

Yet Liverpool could land the 20-year-old German next summer when he will be entering the final year of his current contract. Dahoud has two years remaining on his current deal and has refused to extend it.

If he continues to stand firm, Monchengladbach will have to consider allowing him to move on or see his value plummet.

Kop boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Dahoud, who was the first Syrian-born player to appear in the German top-flight when he made his debut two years ago.

But his old club Borussia Dortmund are among a host of top European teams who are also keen to snap him up from Monchengladbach, who look set to compete in the Champions League this season after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last term.