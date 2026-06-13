Liverpool help Man Utd sell Marcus Rashford with tempting bid inbound

Liverpool are inadvertently helping Manchester United solve their Marcus Rashford problem, according to a report, and TEAMtalk can confirm a tempting bid is on the way.

Barcelona have neglected to take up their option to buy Marcus Rashford outright. The option was set at €30m / £26m and expires in two days’ time, though Barca’s mind is already made up.

Numerous sources have suggested the LaLiga champions could look to rekindle their move later in the window.

However, they’d be seeking another loan deal, which Man Utd have stressed throughout this saga they will not accept.

The Red Devils want to sell Rashford outright and get his £325,000-a-week wages off the books as soon as possible.

With the possibility of doing business in that guise with Barcelona now over, other suitors are coming to the fore.

Arsenal have been linked with a slightly fanciful swap deal that would see Rashford join the Gunners and Gabriel Martinelli arrive at Old Trafford.

However, by far the most concrete link comes by way of Bayern Munich who are desperate to sign high calibre competition for Luis Diaz on their left wing.

Bayern have already tried and failed to sign Anthony Gordon this summer, with Barcelona winning that race to the tune of £69m.

The Bundesliga champions then turned their attention to Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha, but the Reds have laughed off their interest.

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Liverpool inadvertently help Man Utd offload Marcus Rashford

Ngumoha will not be leaving Liverpool, and it’s that decision from the Reds that has prompted Bayern to prepare a tempting opening bid for Rashford.

Accordingly, The Mirror are now among those reporting Liverpool’s refusal to sell Ngumoha to Bayern could now aid Man Utd in their quest to sell Rashford.

Both Christian Falk and The Sun claimed Bayern could make a move for the 28-year-old, and our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed on the size of bid that’s inbound.

He revealed Bayern plan to put €25m / £21m on the table, which sources describe as an ‘opening’ bid.

In other words, there may well be an improved second offer if as expected, Man Utd turn the €25m offer down once it arrives.

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United could bite the bullet and say yes to hasten Rashford’s exit and draw a line under his spell at Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

However, we’re told Man Utd are still determined to hold out for the price Barcelona would have paid if activating their option – €30m / £26m.

As such, all eyes will be on Bayern and whether they return with €5m more if their imminent first offer worth €25m is rejected.

Given their increasing desperation after failing to sign Gordon and Liverpool’s Ngumoha, it’s entirely possible Bayern pay up.