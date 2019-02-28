Liverpool hero admits to playing in unfamiliar position during Watford win

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted that his backheel goal against Watford on Wednesday night was a lucky moment in a stellar combined team effort.

After four draws in five matches the Reds found their form in stunning style with a 5-0 victory at home to Watford – their biggest win since beating the same opponents by the same scoreline last March.

It came at the ideal time as questions were being asked about whether Liverpool, particularly their all-star forward line, were running out of gas in the title race.

Both two goals apiece from Sadio Mane and Vigil Van Dijk either side of Divock Origi’s strike banished any talk of a crisis of creativity.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] made a very good cross and I was in the box, I was a lucky boy and I scored. It’s one of [the most adventurous goals I’ve scored], yes,” Mane told Liverpool’s official website.

“But the most important thing is the three points and we got it, so I’m happy.

“It was my first time since I came to Liverpool I played centrally. I always said I’m here for the team, so I try to play any position the coach asks me to play to help the team.

“We started fast in the game, we moved quickly with and without the ball and created many chances. We scored five goals and we deserved the win.

“The team was fantastic, everybody played well. It was the key.”